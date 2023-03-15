After two generations of adjustments, this year’s MIUI 14 has gotten rid of the hip pull of the previous two years, and its fluency, UI design and other aspects have soared significantly.

This afternoon, Xiaomi officially announced the third wholesale version plan through the community.Classic models such as Mi 10 series and Redmi K 30 series are all listed, including the 100-yuan model Redmi 12C, which is expected to be released at the end of April.

The specific models are as follows:

MIX FOLD folding screen phone, Xiaomi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Xiaomi 10 Pro, Xiaomi 10, Xiaomi Civi, Redmi K60E, Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 4G , Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 11SE, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi 12C.

In MIUI 14, in addition to achieving “minimum system footprint of flagship phones” and “maximum application uninstallation”, Xiaomi also brought a “photon engine” that has been deeply polished for a year.

The photon engine is composed of three architectures: intelligent scene recognition, resource dynamic scheduling, and resource computing engine, which can increase the fluency of third-party applications by up to 88%, and save power while improving fluency.

In addition, MIUI 14 also streamlines the pre-installed software. Not only all third-party pre-installed software can be deleted, but some system applications that come with Xiaomi can also be deleted.

In the whole system, there are only 8 basic applications of phone, SMS, contacts, file management, system settings, application store, browser and camera that cannot be deleted.

Judging from the word-of-mouth since its release, Xiaomi MIUI 14 has returned to the first echelon of domestic UI, which is also crucial to Xiaomi’s high-end strategy.