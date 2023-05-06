Home » The threat of a new epidemic, fear of the virus – that’s what
Business

The threat of a new epidemic, fear of the virus – that’s what

by admin
The threat of a new epidemic, fear of the virus – that’s what

New outbreak from the UK

The data reported by the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency (Ukhsa), which show a significant increase in measles cases in the country, are of concern in Great Britain. According to estimates, the increase in the number of patients is concentrated in London, but there have also been infections elsewhere. Twelve of the cases were recorded overseas, with the others spreading to the UK. In all of last year, 54 cases of measles were recorded. However, in the first four months of 2023 there have already been 49. “It is very worrying for UK health security to see such an increase in measles cases,” said Dr Vanessa Saliba, of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The virus spreads with incredible ease and declining vaccination rates are making children more vulnerable to infection. Measles passes from person to person so easily that 95% of people need to be immunized to stop the spread. However, only 85% of five-year-olds in England received the recommended two doses, according to estimates compiled by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The main symptoms of measles are fever and rash. But it can cause more serious complications, such as meningitis, and an infection can be fatal.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Number of pharmacies as low as in 40 years

You may also like

Fincantieri, CDP proposes Contini as adviser

The underestimated risk of lithium-ion batteries

HSBC votes against proposed spin-off of Asian businesses

Chat GPT founder demands: AI should be regulated...

Eurallumina, managers acquitted and the red mud basin...

Fed to pause interest rate hikes in June?Dovish...

30-year-old earns up to $20,000 a month with...

Work Decree, to finance the measures the government...

Germany will lose over 5 million workers by...

King Charles III little loved but worth £1.7bn...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy