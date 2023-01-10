In the face of a floundering economy, are the financial markets ready to restart? A question that is difficult to answer at the beginning of 2023 because there are still so many unknowns. In the report titled “Equity Outlook 2023”, Johan Van Geeteruyen, CIO of Fundamental Equity DPAMexplains what are the key factors for stock markets, geographies and sectors to watch.

Inflation and valuations

Inflation is definitely a key factor to take into consideration. While it appears that the global rate has peaked, the report reads, it will be important to monitor the rate at which it will go down and where it will settle above the 2% target level.

Valuations are also an important factor in investment decisions. Overall, writes the DPAM manager, global equities have fallen significantly this year due to changes in central bank policies and geopolitical risks. While equity markets were viewed as “good business” a month ago, the recent rally has brought valuations back to pre-crisis levels. In the US, the market is now valued at multiples equal to 17 times profitsthe same level as in 2019.

In this scenario, the report reads, inflation rose above 8, interest rates were raised four times and GDP growth collapsed. According to DPAM, this price assumes theno recession or at least a soft landing. However, there are signs of weakness, with 30% of S&P 1500 stocks valued at multiples of less than 10x earnings. In Europe, valuations are extremely cheap due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis. This has prompted foreign investors to seek safer havens such as the United States.

More volatility and less liquidity

Liquidity is another factor to take into consideration. After a decade of plenty and relative calm in markets, the tough stance of central banks on inflation control has been accompanied by heightened volatility. And more volatility usually means less liquidity. According to DPAM, the book depth criterion shows that almost no trades are made at the quoted bid/ask levels, which makes sense given the extreme volatility. A recent IMF analysis also shows that market liquidity indicators have deteriorated across all asset classes in recent weeks. This is, of course, a major challenge for valuations.

Based on the analysis, the report reads, a long-term decline in core inflation is the most important aspect to watch. It is difficult to rely on earnings and liquidity, investor sentiment is very weak but not polarized yet and the equity de-rating still assumes things aren’t too bad. We are dealing with a one-way market: according to DPAM, inflation is the key and it will bottom out when interest rates have probably risen too much. It is very difficult to predict exactly when this will happen.

China trump card in 2023

Concretely, what does all this mean? Should we wait for the tide to turn and ignore this asset class in the meantime? Not really. Indeed, every crisis brings with it opportunities. First of all, the report reads, China, whose economy is still an important part of global growth and there are signs that the situation is easing (airlines, work from migratory flows, etc.).

The new 16-point plan also aims to restructure the real estate sector and aims to restore confidence. Meanwhile, foreign investors have given up and the market is undervalued, at just 11x P/E. When investing in China, warns DPAM, one must be very selective and focus on companies with strong fundamentals. Taiwan will remain a problem, but Xi Jinping and Biden are trying to improve relations.

Asia favored by capital and deglobalization

Another opportunity, according to the report, is represented by Asia, excluding China, which offers various opportunities. India is a power in its own right, with the expectation of conquering 15% of world GDP by 2050, compared with 20% expected for China. The region is trading at just 13x P/E compared to 17x for the US, which offers lower growth. Vietnam, the Philippines and Nigeria are expected to grow by more than 4% annually through 2050.

This geographic area, according to DPAM, could benefit from Chinese growth and deglobalization. Its two billion inhabitants will benefit from the relocation of capital from large companies. Eg, Apple is shifting production from China to India e Adidas it already produces 40% in Vietnam. Furthermore, government finances and central bank policies are stable and tight in this region, and some of these countries have managed inflation proactively.

Opportunities from the real estate sector

In the current environment of rising interest rates and deteriorating economic environment, the listed real estate sector has been more volatile than usual. The repricing of listed properties compared to physical properties was significant and immediate. The repositioning of direct asset prices only started in the second half of the year. According to DPAM, the average discount on the NAV of listed properties is now 50%which implies a 30% repricing of the underlying assets and a 1.6% increase in the property yield.

If the market is correct, the report reads, this implies a stress on balance sheets that will have to be resolved through dividend cuts, forced sales and the sale of rights in the event of insolvency. Highly leveraged companies are still in denial, but the phenomenon has already started with Castellum, TAG Immo, Unibail, for instance. However, recently we have also seen transactions for incremental growth reasons, which is good (WDP, Montea…). Unlike the market, DPAM believes it has seen most of the decline in listed real estate. New investors will want to see the last phase of this phenomenon before entering this asset class.