On Friday, the net purchase of northbound funds was 13.336 billion yuan, showing a net inflow for 8 consecutive trading days. The cumulative net purchase this week was nearly 44 billion yuan, and the net purchase amount in a single week was the third highest in history since the opening of Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect. .

On Friday, the three major A-share indexes opened higher and closed higher, and all closed 3 consecutive positives for the week. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was at 3195.31 points, up 1.01%; the Shenzhen Component Index was at 11602.30 points, up 1.19%; the ChiNext Index was at 2493.13 points, up 0.70%. The full-day turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 702.3 billion yuan, an increase of 20.8 billion yuan from the previous trading day. On the other hand, northbound funds bought a large net of 13.336 billion yuan, showing a net inflow for 8 consecutive trading days, with a cumulative net purchase of nearly 44 billion yuan this week.

On the disk, the big financial sector strengthened, the big consumer sector heated up again, and medical device stocks rebounded; the state-owned cloud, industrial master machine, Xinchuang, TOPCon battery and other sectors were among the top losers.

Large consumer stocks collectively strengthened

The Spring Festival holiday is approaching, and big consumer stocks are heating up again. The food and beverage, wine, home appliances, retail, tourism and other sectors collectively rose yesterday.

In the food and beverage sector, Wufangzhai, Tianyoude Liquor, Xiangpiaopiao rose by daily limit, Taoli Bread, Qianhe Weiye, Guangzhou Restaurant, etc. rose the most; Up more than 14%; in the home appliance and home appliances sector, Qumei Home Furnishing, Daya Dekor, Gold Medal Cabinets, Cobos daily limit, Times Easy, Stone Technology rose more than 10%.

As the Spring Festival approaches, localities have begun to step up efforts to promote consumption, such as issuing consumer coupons and launching consumption promotion activities. From January 10 to February 28, Shenyang City organized the issuance of 100 million yuan of New Year consumer coupons; Tianjin City will issue the second phase of 115 million yuan of “Jin Tesco” consumer coupons from January 11. There are four types of consumer vouchers for home appliances, department store retail, catering, cultural tourism, etc.; from January 11 to February 2, Fangshan District, Beijing will issue one million cultural and tourism vouchers.

Haitong Securities said that under the expectation of consumption recovery, the consumption and pharmaceutical sectors are likely to become the main theme of this year’s “spring turmoil”. It is prominent and is expected to become the main line of the market in 2023. It is worth actively planning at present. In addition, with the continuous stimulation and efforts of real estate-related policies, real estate-related industries such as building materials, household appliances, real estate and architectural decoration may also perform well in the “spring turmoil” market.

The large financial sector is active

Yesterday, brokerage stocks were active again. As of the close, Xiangcai shares had a daily limit, China Securities Investment rose more than 6%, and GF Securities, Guosheng Financial Holdings, Great Wall Securities, and Oriental Fortune followed suit.

The insurance and banking sectors also strengthened accordingly. As of the close, New China Insurance rose more than 5%, China Ping An, China Life Insurance, China Pacific Insurance, etc. rose more than 2%, Ping An Bank, Bank of China, etc. also performed.

The brokerage sector is known as the “bull market standard bearer”, and it often has a high degree of linkage with the Shanghai Composite Index. Recently, the plate has been active repeatedly in the intraday market, which has a more positive significance for the continuation of the index rebound.

Everbright Securities analyzed that the securities sector has been continuously adjusted since the fourth quarter of 2020. The current valuation has reflected the pessimistic expectations of some markets, and there is a certain need for restoration. The securities industry may usher in a wave of rising prices at the beginning of the year.

Everbright Securities pointed out five factors that are good for the brokerage sector: one is economic recovery. Various policies to stabilize economic growth in early 2023 are expected to be launched quickly, which will benefit the performance of major financial sectors such as securities. Second, the loose monetary policy is expected to continue, and loose liquidity is a booster for the rise of the stock market. Third, the deepening reform of the capital market continued to advance. The implementation of the comprehensive registration system, the establishment of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics, and the opening up to the outside world will all accelerate in 2023; Fourth, under the favorable internal and external factors, the performance of the capital market is expected to stabilize, which will benefit the fundamental performance and valuation of securities firms; It is the comprehensive registration system, the regulatory environment and other factors that are good for leading brokers, and the market share is expected to further concentrate on listed brokerages dominated by leading brokers.

Northbound funds bought nearly 44 billion yuan this week

In terms of funds, northbound funds once again bought a substantial net purchase of 13.336 billion yuan yesterday, and the single-day net purchase amount hit a new high since November 2022. This week, northbound funds accumulated nearly 44 billion yuan in positions, and the net purchase amount in a single week was the third highest in history since the opening of Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect.

Although northbound funds continue to increase their positions in A shares, the recent market transactions are still relatively flat. Orient Securities believes that the market conditions on the eve of the Spring Festival are generally relatively light in history, and the market is expected to remain slightly volatile. After the Spring Festival, the economic data will bottom out and rebound, corporate profits will gradually recover, and the market will usher in a medium-term shock and upward trend. In the time window when the annual report is released, it is recommended to actively pay attention to individual stocks whose performance expectations have clearly exceeded expectations, and avoid underperforming stocks.

Guosheng Securities said that due to the pre-holiday effect, the current market sentiment is not high, the sector rotates faster, and short-term operations are more difficult. However, the first quarter of each year is an important time window for the introduction of various policies, and the current period is an opportunity period for medium and long-term bargain hunting. In 2023, the layout can be centered around the main goals of economic recovery, such as new energy, high-end manufacturing, and industrial machines, which are mainly mentioned in the current policy.

Looking forward to the market outlook, CITIC Securities believes that since the beginning of the year, stimulus policies have been issued frequently to promote the accelerated recovery of the economy. In addition, late January 2023 will soon enter the peak period of annual report forecasts. Profit expectations in 2023 have become a more important evaluation factor at present. It is recommended to focus on the five main lines with performance flexibility in 2023: first, the travel chain and real estate chain; second, the pharmaceutical sub-industry that has long-term recovery after the epidemic; third, the Internet and digital economy; High-growth “four security” theme.

