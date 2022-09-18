[Epoch Times, September 17, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Bing) On September 16, the three major A-share indexes all fell by more than 2%. Among them, the ChiNext Index fell 2.34%, with a cumulative decline of more than 7% this week.

According to comprehensive mainland media reports, on the 16th, the three major indexes opened lower and moved lower throughout the day. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.3%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.3%, the ChiNext Index fell 2.34%, and this week’s cumulative decline exceeded 7%, the Shanghai 50 Index fell 2.4%, and the Science and Technology 50 Index fell slightly by 0.16%; Today’s turnover was 799.4 billion, a decrease of 119.7 billion from the previous trading day.

In general, stocks fell more and rose less. Over 4,100 stocks in the two cities fell, and more than 4,000 stocks fell for two consecutive days.

On the disk, the brokerage sector fell by nearly 5%, leading the decline in the two cities; coal, gas, real estate, petroleum, construction, brewing, insurance, medicine and other sectors all fell. Oriental Fortune fell by more than 10%, Anyuan Coal Industry fell by the limit, GF Securities and Guolian Securities fell by more than 5%, and the intraday market value of Ningde Times fell below the trillion mark.

On the news, on Thursday (15th), the economic and trade ministers of the G7 countries ended a two-day meeting in Berlin. German Deputy Chancellor Robert Habeck told the media after the meeting that the G7 had agreed to take a tougher and more coordinated stance against China on trade issues.

In addition, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 (TPA) with a high vote on Wednesday (14th). The most comprehensive adjustment is aimed at improving US-Taiwan relations in the fields of diplomacy and military affairs. The Financial Times said the TPA would also ask the White House to impose sanctions on at least five Chinese state-owned banks.

