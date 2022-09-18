Home Business The three major A-share indexes collectively fell sharply, the ChiNext Index fell more than 7% this week | Ningde Times | Epoch Times
Business

The three major A-share indexes collectively fell sharply, the ChiNext Index fell more than 7% this week | Ningde Times | Epoch Times

by admin
The three major A-share indexes collectively fell sharply, the ChiNext Index fell more than 7% this week | Ningde Times | Epoch Times

[Epoch Times, September 17, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Bing) On September 16, the three major A-share indexes all fell by more than 2%. Among them, the ChiNext Index fell 2.34%, with a cumulative decline of more than 7% this week.

According to comprehensive mainland media reports, on the 16th, the three major indexes opened lower and moved lower throughout the day. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.3%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.3%, the ChiNext Index fell 2.34%, and this week’s cumulative decline exceeded 7%, the Shanghai 50 Index fell 2.4%, and the Science and Technology 50 Index fell slightly by 0.16%; Today’s turnover was 799.4 billion, a decrease of 119.7 billion from the previous trading day.

In general, stocks fell more and rose less. Over 4,100 stocks in the two cities fell, and more than 4,000 stocks fell for two consecutive days.

On the disk, the brokerage sector fell by nearly 5%, leading the decline in the two cities; coal, gas, real estate, petroleum, construction, brewing, insurance, medicine and other sectors all fell. Oriental Fortune fell by more than 10%, Anyuan Coal Industry fell by the limit, GF Securities and Guolian Securities fell by more than 5%, and the intraday market value of Ningde Times fell below the trillion mark.

On the news, on Thursday (15th), the economic and trade ministers of the G7 countries ended a two-day meeting in Berlin. German Deputy Chancellor Robert Habeck told the media after the meeting that the G7 had agreed to take a tougher and more coordinated stance against China on trade issues.

See also  The official notification of the death of a female college student in Henan caused the delay of treatment and death, citing the anger of netizens | Henan University | Zhengzhou 120 Emergency Center

In addition, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 (TPA) with a high vote on Wednesday (14th). The most comprehensive adjustment is aimed at improving US-Taiwan relations in the fields of diplomacy and military affairs. The Financial Times said the TPA would also ask the White House to impose sanctions on at least five Chinese state-owned banks.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#

You may also like

In August, the increase in housing prices in...

Germany announced to “take over” the Russian oil...

The Global Energy Transition High-Level Forum was held...

Next week, 5.212 billion restricted shares will be...

Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) plans to launch the 2022...

Express insured terms do not become infringing clauses-...

5G communication shell Huawei Mate 50 all series...

Uncertain future? Exiting the stock markets is the...

China-made large aircraft C919 is about to be...

How much will the merger of Ethereum have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy