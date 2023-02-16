On February 16, the three major communication operators collectively rose. As of noon, China Telecom rose by the limit, China Unicom rose 5.94%, and China Mobile rose 4.64%

At the second Gigabit City Summit Forum, Li Jun, deputy general manager of China Telecom, said that up to now, China Telecom’s optical network has covered 345 cities across the country, with more than 500 million user units and 400,000 administrative villages, and 5G co-construction and sharing SA network It has covered more than 300 cities across the country.

Guosheng Securities pointed out that under the big cycle of AIGC, it is necessary to pursue the two core elements of “computing power” and “data”. On the computing power side, actively deploy new technologies under high computing power such as CPO, silicon photonics, and thin-film lithium niobate, as well as core links such as switches and optical modules. On the data side, actively deploy the three major operators of China‘s high-quality data sources, as well as DPI, data processing and other links in the operator’s data industry chain.

CITIC Securities believes that in recent years, the strategies of the three major operators have focused on the development of cloud computing and promoted the reform of systems and mechanisms. Relying on comprehensive advantages such as cloud-network integration, security and reliability, operators’ cloud computing revenue has grown rapidly, and their industry competitiveness and status have been significantly improved. At present, operators rely on the improvement of the underlying infrastructure to highlight their advantages in the IaaS field, and continue to enhance their comprehensive competitiveness in the PaaS and SaaS fields by strengthening self-research, building ecology, and sinking channels. In the future, it is optimistic that operators’ cloud computing will continue to lead the growth rate. It is expected that with the increase in revenue and profitability, the independent valuation of cloud computing will bring market value flexibility of 100 billion yuan to operators.