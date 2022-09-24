The three major European stock indexes fell across the board on the 22nd
2022-09-23 06:45
Securities Times e company news, the three major European stock indexes fell across the board. As of the close, the German DAX index fell 235.52 points, or 1.84%, to 12531.63 points. Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell 78.12 points, or 1.08%, to 7159.52 points. The French CAC40 index fell 112.83 points, or 1.87%, to 5918.5 points.
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice.