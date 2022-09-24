Home Business The three major European stock indexes fell across the board on the 22nd – yqqlm
The three major European stock indexes fell across the board on the 22nd

The three major European stock indexes fell across the board on the 22nd

2022-09-23 06:45

Securities Times e company news, the three major European stock indexes fell across the board. As of the close, the German DAX index fell 235.52 points, or 1.84%, to 12531.63 points. Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell 78.12 points, or 1.08%, to 7159.52 points. The French CAC40 index fell 112.83 points, or 1.87%, to 5918.5 points.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

