(Original title: The three major Hong Kong stock indexes closed down this week, Chuangqizhi bucked the market and rose by more than 70%)

News from the Financial Associated Press, April 6 (Editor Hu Jiarong)Affected by holidays, the three trading days of the Hong Kong stock market ended today. As of Thursday’s close, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.34% to close at 20331.20 points; the technology index fell 1.54% to close at 4237.63 points; the state-owned enterprise trend fell 1.07% to close at 6894.05 points.

Judging from the trend this week, the Hong Kong stock market continued to fluctuate and go down. Taking the Hang Seng Index as an example, the closing price of the Hang Seng Index today has fallen by 390.77 points compared with last Friday’s high of 20,721.97 points.

Note: The trend of the Hang Seng Index in the past two weeks

For this market trend, this may be related to factors such as the ChatGPT concept stock market, US economic data, and the weakening of OPEC’s production reduction plan.

ChatGPT encounters bad market

In recent days, the ChatGPT sector has continued to be negative. Previously, Musk, Turing Award winner Bengio and others jointly signed an open letter to suspend advanced AI research and development. At present, the number of signatures has risen to more than 9,000.

At the same time, US President Biden also expressed his position on artificial intelligence on the 4th, and countries such as Italy and the United Kingdom issued some restrictions on ChatGPT.

This move has caused some investors to worry. In addition, the relevant ChatGPT concept stocks listed on the A-share market issued more than 30 major shareholder reduction announcements in March.

Weaker U.S. economic data sparks concern

A series of weak economic data in the United States in recent days has exacerbated the market’s worries about the economy falling into recession. Among them, the data showed that the number of ADP employment in the United States increased by only 145,000 in March, which was far lower than the expected 210,000. At the same time, wage growth slowed down, highlighting the There are signs of cooling in labor market demand.

Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said the March employment data was one of several signals that the U.S. economy was slowing, with employers pulling back from the strong hiring and sharp wage increases a year ago, and the labor market cooling.

The number of U.S. job vacancies fell in February, falling below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years, a sign that employers are less demanding workers.

The ISM manufacturing activity index in the United States fell to 46.3 in March from 47.7 in February, the lowest level since May 2020. The index has been below 50, which represents the watershed between expansion and contraction, for five consecutive months. The US ISM non-manufacturing index fell to 51.2 in March, lower than the expected 54.6 and the previous value of 55.1.

In addition, OPEC+ announced its plan to cut production earlier this week, which really aroused investor concerns. According to some analysts, OPEC’s unexpected production cut plan has reignited investors’ concerns about rising inflation, and traders have reduced expectations for a dovish turn by the Fed.

From this point of view, in the case of continuous fluctuations in the external environment, it may be difficult for the Hong Kong stock market to show a rising trend like last week.

Chuangxin Qizhi and E-House Enterprise Holdings have risen by more than 30% this week

From the perspective of individual stock performance, Chuangxin Qizhi (02121.HK) and E-House Enterprise Holdings (02048.HK) were the top performers, rising 74.26% and 37.66% respectively.

Chuangxinqizhi recently released its annual results. During the period, it achieved a revenue of 1.558 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 80.88%; a net loss of 363 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 42.97%.

According to public information, Chuangxin Qizhi is an AI solution provider for Chinese enterprises, focusing on AI empowerment in manufacturing, finance and other industries. Under the two-wheel drive model of “technical assets” + “industry scenarios”, it creates an MMOC platform system, including ManuVision (machine vision intelligence platform); MatrixVision (edge ​​video intelligence platform); Orion (distributed machine learning platform) and Cloud (cloud platform), enabling the intelligent transformation of the manufacturing industry.

CITIC Securities released a research report on April 3, stating that the integration of generative AI capabilities will greatly reduce the threshold for using professional software & functions, significantly improve work efficiency and process automation, and have its own data & process precipitation and a large customer base. Platform-based vendors are expected to further promote customer base expansion, improve user retention, and drive ARPU up.

Take E-House China Holdings as an example. The company announced its overseas debt restructuring plan on April 3, which mainly includes two parts: cash payment and debt repayment with shares. Among them, this debt restructuring is aimed at senior notes due in 2022, senior notes due in 2023, and convertible notes issued to Alibaba.

market today

From the perspective of the disk, the semiconductor, gold and other sectors strengthened, while the gaming and coal stocks fell.

Semiconductor stocks led the market, SMIC rose more than 7%

Among semiconductor stocks, SMIC (00091.HK), CLP Huada Technology (00085.HK), and Hua Hong Semiconductor (01347.HK) rose 7.67%, 4.17%, and 3.58% respectively.

Note: Performance of semiconductor stocks

In terms of news, semiconductor stocks continued to benefit from the popularity of ChatGPT. Zheshang Securities pointed out at the beginning of April that memory is just needed at the bottom or will be expanded simultaneously with the upgrade of AI computing power. Dongxing Securities also pointed out that hardware is expected to go first, and computing power + memory chips may directly benefit.

Gold stocks strengthened across the board, China Gold International rose nearly 18%

Among gold stocks, China Gold International (02099.HK), Lingbao Gold (03330.HK), and Shandong Gold (01787.HK) rose 17.97%, 13.01%, and 6.46%, respectively.

Note: performance of gold stocks

In terms of news, a series of weak economic data in the United States recently exacerbated the market’s worries about the economy falling into recession. This series of economic data shows that the economic growth of the United States is cooling down, or hints at the coming of a recession. The move strengthened safe-haven assets including gold.

Taking COMEX gold futures as an example, the futures continued to rise on April 5, and once touched 2049.2 US dollars. As of now, the international gold price has fallen back, slightly down 0.23%, to 2031 US dollars.

Note: The trend of COMEX gold futures from April 5 to the present

Gaming stocks fell, Paradise Holdings fell nearly 11%

Among the gaming stocks, Paradise Holdings (01180.HK), Galaxy Entertainment (00027.HK), and Melco International Development (00200.HK) fell by 10.89%, 2.76%, and 1.78%, respectively.

Note: performance of gaming stocks

Casinos in Macau, which have less than half their five-star hotel rooms available for booking, have been forced to close thousands of hotel rooms and cut guest services such as room service, according to people familiar with the matter. Industry insiders pointed out that there is a serious shortage of service personnel in hotels in Macau. Macau has been slow to hire expatriate workers, although gaming companies hope hotels will return to near-full capacity ahead of the crucial summer season.

Coal stocks lower, SouthGobi down nearly 4%

Among coal stocks, SouthGobi-S (01878.HK), Yankuang Energy (01171.HK), and Mongolian Coking Coal (00975.HK) fell 3.96%, 3.58%, and 3.33%, respectively.

Note: Performance of coal stocks

On the news, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in late March 2023, the market price of coal production materials in China will drop again, with an average month-on-month drop of about 3%. Galaxy Securities recently pointed out that the current supply and demand pattern is weak. This week, thermal coal and coking coal prices mainly fell, while coke prices remained stable. They also pointed out that the adjustment space of coal price is limited, and it is still possible that the off-season is not short.

Southbound Funding

The cumulative inflow of southbound funds this week reached 3.885 billion Hong Kong dollars, of which the inflow on Monday was the largest at 5.241 billion Hong Kong dollars.

Note: The performance of southbound funds this week

Stock news and changes

[Hong Teng Precision rose nearly 11%, CMB International raised the target price to HK$2.66]

Hong Teng Precision (06088.HK) rose 10.77% to close at HK$2.16. CICC released a research report on March 21, stating that the gross profit margin of Hongteng Precision reached 16.9% last year, exceeding market expectations by 0.95 percentage points. Considering the gradual recovery of its profitability and the orderly expansion of its automotive electronics business, we upgrade its investment rating to “Outperform” and raise our target price by 44.7% to HK$2.2.

[Sipai Health rose by more than 10%, and the loss attributable to shareholders narrowed by more than 60% year-on-year]

Sip Health (00314.HK ) rose 10.16% to close at HK$40.65. The company released its 2022 annual results a few days ago. During the period, the company achieved revenue of 4.119 billion yuan, an increase of 18.6% year-on-year; the loss attributable to shareholders was 1.371 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 63.36%.