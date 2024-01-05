The three major Hong Kong stock indexes collectively pulled back!Pharmaceutical stocks and Apple concept stocks continue to decline. Provided by Caihua News Agency

Hong Kong stocks weakened on January 5, as the Hang Seng Index fell 0.66%, the State-owned Enterprises Index fell 0.75%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 1.71%. Pharmaceutical stocks and Apple concept stocks led the decline.

Pharmaceutical stocks, including Minimally Invasive Robot-B, Zhaoke Ophthalmology-B, and Beihai Kangcheng-B, fell sharply, with biopharmaceutical stocks falling for four consecutive days. Concept stocks such as Viva Biotech, GenScript Biotech, and WuXi AppTec also saw declines.

Apple concept stocks, including Qiu Titanium Technology and Gaowei Electronics, continued to fall after U.S. investment institution Piper Sandler downgraded Apple’s rating, citing concerns over iPhone inventory levels and sales growth rates peaking.

SaaS concept stocks, telecommunications stocks, and nuclear power stocks were among the top gainers, with China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom rising. Citi’s research report cited China Mobile management’s guidance to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 70% or above in 2023, contributing to the positive momentum.

Meanwhile, Kerry Logistics surged 15.09% after entering into an agreement with SF Express Intermodal, and Lehua Entertainment, known as the “No. 1 Artist Management Stock,” surged 10.36% due to the popularity of the “Asia Super Star Cluster” program.

However, Keep, known as the “No. 1 sports technology stock,” fell 13.67% on the day, continuing its downward trajectory since its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Overall, the Hong Kong stock market saw a mixed performance, with some categories experiencing declines while others saw gains.

