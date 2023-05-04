The three major indexes of the Hong Kong stock market have collectively corrected!Oil and gas stocks fell sharply, while gold stocks bucked the market and rushed higher Provider Caihua News

© Reuters. The three major Hong Kong stock indexes collectively pull back!Oil and gas stocks tumbled, while gold stocks bucked the trend and soared



On Tuesday, May 2, as the U.S. banking industry continued to be turbulent, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike expectations tightened. The market bet that the probability of a further 25 basis point rate hike announced on Wednesday was as high as 97%. The Fed’s interest rate hike expectations, economic data cooling, debt ceiling panic, and banking crisis still exist, leading to a collective decline of more than 1% in U.S. stocks on Tuesday. Technology and AI concept stocks both fell, especially banking stocks in the U.S. suffered a severe setback.

Under the pervasive bad news in the external market, on May 3, the three major Hong Kong stock indexes collectively opened lower and moved lower. As of the close, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.18%, the State Enterprise Index fell 1.36%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 1.63%.

In terms of different sectors, oil and gas stocks also fell collectively.PetroChina (00857.HK) fell 4.44%, China Oilfield Services (02883.HK) fell 3.08%, and Sinopec (00386.HK) fell 2.9%.

On the news, international oil prices fell sharply overnight. As of the close of the day, WTI June crude oil futures closed down $4, or 5.29%, to $71.66/barrel overnight; Brent July futures closed down $3.99, or 5.03%, to $75.32/barrel.

Related concepts such as education have declined again,New Oriental-S (09901.HK) fell 4.49%, and Oriental Selection (01797.HK) fell 3.09%.

Building materials and cement stocks continue to bottom out,Since the beginning of March, the concept sector index has fallen by more than 20%. Among them, Huaxin Cement (06655.HK) fell 5.33%, China Resources Cement Holdings (01313.HK) fell 2.27%, and China National Building Materials Group (03323.HK) fell 1.86%.

In terms of science and technology stocks, concepts including cloud office, cloud computing, ChatGPT concept stocks, short video concept stocks, Metaverse, and mobile game stocks have weakened one after another.Among them, Bilibili-W (09626.HK) fell 2.96%, Alibaba (09988.HK) fell 2.37%, and Tencent Holdings (00700.HK) fell 1.85%.

Electricity stocks were also generally down.ENN Energy (02688.HK) fell 4.45%, Longyuan Power (00916.HK) fell 3.91%, and CGN New Energy (01811.HK) fell 2.87%. Power equipment stocks also went green one after another. Among them, Dongfang Electric (01072.HK) fell 4.38%, and Goldwind Technology (02208.HK) fell 3.62%.

In addition, concept sectors such as film concepts, Internet medicine, paper stocks, and real estate stocks all performed poorly, and related concept stocks weakened one after another.

On the list of gains, as risk aversion heats up, it is also bullish for gold. International gold prices rose on Tuesday and returned to above US$2,000 an ounce. Today’s gold concept sector bucked the trend and surged higher.Lingbao Gold (03330.HK) rose 7.69%, and Zhaojin Mining (01818.HK) rose 4.27%. Among them, China Gold International (02099.HK) rose 2.25%, and the stock has risen by more than 100% this year.

Gold was also supported by renewed concerns about the health of the banking sector and uncertainty about the U.S. debt ceiling, sparking some safe-haven demand, the agency said.

In addition, the May Day holiday is about to pass, and the surge in consumer demand will undoubtedly stimulate the growth of related industries.According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Commerce, the sales of key retail and catering enterprises across the country increased by 21.4% year-on-year.

Driven by the effect of the May Day Festival, some catering stocks, beer stocks, individual economy, dairy product stocks, and department store stocks have strengthened one after another.Among the constituent stocks, Yum China (09987.HK) rose 4%, Budweiser Asia Pacific (01876.HK) rose 2.87%, Tsingtao Brewery (00168.HK) rose 1.38%, Mengniu Dairy (02319.HK), L’Occitane (00973 .HK) and so on.