Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 13th. “Economic Information Daily” published an article on February 13th, “The three major investment priorities of central enterprises this year have finalized a series of support policies.” According to the article, a reporter from the “Economic Information Daily” learned from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council that the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council recently issued the “Notice on Matters Concerning the Investment Management of Central Enterprises and Further Expanding Effective Investment in 2023” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”), which clarifies the investment in 2023. The focus of work, on the one hand, it is necessary to highlight the expansion of effective investment and accelerate the construction of projects; on the other hand, it is necessary to focus on key areas such as major national projects, infrastructure construction, and industrial chain strengthening and supplementary chains, optimize the direction of investment layout, and promote the cultivation and growth of enterprises Increase investment in strategic emerging industries, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, strengthen the security of energy resources, and form a virtuous circle of “technology-industry-finance”.

It is reported that the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission is studying and forming a series of policy “combinations” to support enterprises to expand effective investment, and further stimulate enterprises’ willingness and initiative to invest. At the same time, organize enterprises to scientifically formulate investment plans, determine the investment scale on a case-by-case basis, strengthen the monitoring and analysis of investment conditions, and promote the orderly progress of investment in key enterprises and key projects according to time nodes, forming more physical workloads, and increasing investment with real money Stimulate economic growth.

Expanding effective investment is an important starting point for stabilizing the economy, adjusting the structure, and making up for shortcomings. It is conducive to expanding market demand, optimizing the supply structure, and promoting high-quality development.

The “Notice” requires central enterprises to boost their confidence in development, put stable investment work in a more important position, promote stability and promote stability, scientifically and rationally arrange investment scale, and follow the “step up to promote the implementation of a batch, systematically plan new additions” “One batch, research and reserve one batch in advance” project promotion and succession mechanism, speed up project construction, strive to achieve established mission goals, and effectively drive investment in the whole society.

From the perspective of specific layout areas, “strategic leadership”, “strengthening the chain and supplementing the chain” and “innovative development” have become key words.According to the deployment of the “Notice”, it is necessary to increase efforts to make up for shortcomings in key areas of people’s livelihood, actively participate in infrastructure such as transportation, energy, water conservancy, agriculture, and information, improve the logistics infrastructure network, and increase investment in medical security, emergency industries, and other fields. Co-construct the “Belt and Road” with high quality, build existing projects well, optimize incremental projects, and plan and implement more “small and beautiful” projects. Relying on the advantages of my country’s ultra-large-scale market, attract global resource elements, enhance the linkage effect of the two resources in the domestic and international markets, deeply participate in the global industrial division of labor and cooperation, and improve the quality and level of international investment cooperation.

It is also crucial to improve the resilience and security of the industrial and supply chains.Central enterprises should implement the modern industrial chain chain length action plan to promote the concentration of resources in the basic fields and high-end links of the industrial chain. Increase investment in food, energy, and strategic mineral resources, actively implement a new round of action to increase grain production capacity of 100 billion jin, accelerate the construction of a new energy system, strengthen domestic exploration and development of important energy and mineral resources, and increase storage and production. Promote the construction of overseas energy resource supply bases, and invest in the production capacity reserves of key links in the industrial chain in regions where conditions permit.

In addition, the “Notice” also clarified that it is necessary to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, promote high-end, intelligent, green development and digital transformation, and increase investment in technological transformation of the manufacturing industry.Actively cultivate and expand strategic emerging industries, promote the development of new industries, new formats, and new kinetic energy fusion clusters, increase the layout of new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, new energy, new materials, high-end equipment, and green environmental protection, and promote integrated circuits. and the rapid development of the industrial mother machine industry. Promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, increase investment in the construction of new infrastructure such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and data centers, and promote platform companies to lead the development. Deepen the integration of the innovation chain, the industrial chain, the capital chain, the talent chain, and use capital as a link to invest in a group of specialized and special new enterprises, build an independent and controllable industrial ecology, and promote the formation of a “technology-industry-finance” virtuous circle.

It is worth noting that the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission clearly requires central enterprises to properly handle the relationship between “promoting” and “stabilizing”, strengthen risk management and control in key areas, improve the risk prevention mechanism throughout the process, and prevent one-sided pursuit of short-term effects in expanding investment. The bottom line is that no major risks occur. (Reporter Wang Lu)