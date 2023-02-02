The three major operators work together: my country has 1.1 billion 5G users! 4G users trembling, please don’t slow down

Don’t dare to be willing to upgrade to 5G. Under the joint efforts of China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, 1.1 billion users across the country have upgraded, so 4G will be weakened?

As the head of the three major operators, China Mobile is also the fastest in developing 5G package users. In December, the net increase of 5G package users was 18.6 million, and the cumulative net increase of 227.197 million for the whole year reached 614 million。

In December 2022, the number of China Telecom’s mobile subscribers will increase by 100,000, and the total number of mobile subscribers will reach 391.18 million. Among them, the net increase of 5G package users was 5.02 million, and the total number of 5G package users was 267.96 million.

After the Lunar New Year, China Unicom announced its operating data for December 2022. Data show that China Unicom added 3.271 million new 5G package users in December, and the cumulative number of 5G package users reached 212.7 million.

In the past year, China Mobile has accumulatively added the most new 5G package users. China Telecom has the largest net increase of mobile subscribers, reaching 18.75 million, slightly higher than China Mobile. As a partner of China Telecom’s 5G co-construction and sharing, China Unicom’s 5G package users have developed comparable to the former.

It is estimated that in 2022, 5G will directly drive the total economic output of 1.45 trillion yuan, directly drive the economic added value of about 392.9 billion yuan, an increase of 12% and 31% respectively compared with 2021, and indirectly drive the total output of about 3.49 trillion yuan. Drive the economic added value of about 1.27 trillion yuan.

However, many netizens expressed the hope that operators will not slow down 4G. After all, not everyone wants to upgrade to 5G.