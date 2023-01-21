Xinhua News Agency data map
The three major stock indexes of the New York stock market rose significantly on the 20th.
As of the close of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.93 points from the previous trading day to close at 33375.49 points, an increase of 1%; the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index rose 73.76 points to close at 3972.61 points, an increase of 1.89%; Nasda The Gram Composite Index rose 288.17 points to close at 11140.44 points, an increase of 2.66%.
In terms of sectors, the eleven major sectors of the S&P 500 Index rose across the board. The communication services sector and the technology sector led the gains by 3.96% and 2.72%, respectively, while the medical sector rose the least, at 0.57%.
Copyright and Disclaimer
All manuscripts with “Zhejiang Online” or “Zhejiang Online” at the head are the exclusive copyright of Zhejiang Online, and may not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; authorized reprints must indicate the source as “Zhejiang Online”, and retain “Zhejiang Online” On-line” electric head.
Label:new york; stock marketEditor:Sun Jingyi