Xinhua News Agency data map

The three major stock indexes of the New York stock market rose significantly on the 20th.

As of the close of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.93 points from the previous trading day to close at 33375.49 points, an increase of 1%; the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index rose 73.76 points to close at 3972.61 points, an increase of 1.89%; Nasda The Gram Composite Index rose 288.17 points to close at 11140.44 points, an increase of 2.66%.

In terms of sectors, the eleven major sectors of the S&P 500 Index rose across the board. The communication services sector and the technology sector led the gains by 3.96% and 2.72%, respectively, while the medical sector rose the least, at 0.57%.