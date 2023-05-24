The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down across the board, and large technology stocks generally fell

Securities Times News, on May 23 local time, the three major US stock indexes closed down across the board. As of the close, the Dow reported 33055.51 points, down 0.69%; the S&P 500 index reported 4145.58 points, down 1.12%; the Nasdaq reported 12560.25 points, down 1.26%.
Large technology stocks generally fell, Apple fell 1.52%, Microsoft fell 1.84%, Nvidia fell 1.57%, Google A fell 1.99%, Tesla fell 1.64%, Amazon and Facebook parent company Meta fell slightly.
Most energy stocks rose, Chevron rose nearly 3%, Petrobras rose more than 2%, Imperial Oil rose 2%, Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Suncor Energy rose more than 1%.
Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell, NetEase fell more than 5%, Vipshop, Bilibili, Weibo fell more than 4%, iQiyi, Alibaba, Baidu, Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 3%, Ctrip, JD.com, Ideal Auto fell more than 2%, Pinduoduo and New Oriental fell more than 1%.
Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk
