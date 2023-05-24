Home » The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down across the board, and large technology stocks generally fell
Business

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down across the board, and large technology stocks generally fell

by admin

Securities Times News, on May 23 local time, the three major US stock indexes closed down across the board. As of the close, the Dow reported 33055.51 points, down 0.69%; the S&P 500 index reported 4145.58 points, down 1.12%; the Nasdaq reported 12560.25 points, down 1.26%.

Large technology stocks generally fell, Apple fell 1.52%, Microsoft fell 1.84%, Nvidia fell 1.57%, Google A fell 1.99%, Tesla fell 1.64%, Amazon and Facebook parent company Meta fell slightly.

Most energy stocks rose, Chevron rose nearly 3%, Petrobras rose more than 2%, Imperial Oil rose 2%, Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Suncor Energy rose more than 1%.

Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell, NetEase fell more than 5%, Vipshop, Bilibili, Weibo fell more than 4%, iQiyi, Alibaba, Baidu, Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 3%, Ctrip, JD.com, Ideal Auto fell more than 2%, Pinduoduo and New Oriental fell more than 1%.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insights into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

See also  Beijing Stock Exchange implements market-making transactions from today, involving 36 underlying stocks of market-making

You may also like

Artificial intelligence: is the German startup scene left...

Wall Street effect on Asian equities. Tokyo Stock...

Is the breakthrough for bare men’s legs coming...

Volkswagen Touareg restyling, the maxi SUV is updated...

The 3.2 million villa was built especially for...

The flood threatens seeds for fields around the...

Real estate: In these places, prices are falling...

Mica, the EU lays the groundwork for regulating...

The New Zealand Federal Reserve’s “dovish” hiked interest...

Share portfolio on average: That’s how much money...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy