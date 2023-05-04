The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down collectively, Westpac United Bank fell more than 57% after hours

Securities Times News, on May 3 local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down. As of the close, the Dow reported 33414.24 points, down 0.80%; the S&P 500 index reported 4090.75 points, down 0.70%; the Nasdaq reported 12025.33 points down 0.46%.
Large technology stocks were mixed, Amazon, Tesla, and Google A rose slightly; Nvidia fell more than 1%, and Facebook’s parent company Meta, Apple, and Microsoft fell slightly.
Financial groups and regional banking sectors fell. Alliance Western Bank and Charles Schwab fell more than 4%, New York Community Bank fell more than 3%, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan Chase fell more than 2%. Westpac Bank of the United States fell more than 57% after hours, following reports that the bank was considering various strategic options, including a sale.
Energy stocks generally fell. Devon Energy fell more than 3%, ConocoPhillips fell 2.59%, Chevron fell 2.01%, Exxon Mobil fell 1.97%, Occidental Petroleum and Shell fell more than 1%.
Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed, Ctrip fell 4.66%, Tuniu fell more than 3%, New Oriental fell more than 2%, NetEase and Pinduoduo fell more than 1%, Xiaopeng Motors, Ideal Auto, Baidu fell slightly; Weilai rose 2.55%, Bilibili rose 1.7%, and Jingdong rose 1.31%.
On the news, the US Federal Reserve Board announced on the 3rd that it raised the target range of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to between 5% and 5.25%. This is the 10th rate hike by the Federal Reserve since March 2022, with a cumulative rate hike of 500 basis points.
Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk
Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.