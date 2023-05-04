The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down collectively, Westpac United Bank fell more than 57% after hours

Securities Times News, on May 3 local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down. As of the close, the Dow reported 33414.24 points, down 0.80%; the S&P 500 index reported 4090.75 points, down 0.70%; the Nasdaq reported 12025.33 points down 0.46%.

Large technology stocks were mixed, Amazon, Tesla, and Google A rose slightly; Nvidia fell more than 1%, and Facebook’s parent company Meta, Apple, and Microsoft fell slightly.

Financial groups and regional banking sectors fell. Alliance Western Bank and Charles Schwab fell more than 4%, New York Community Bank fell more than 3%, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan Chase fell more than 2%. Westpac Bank of the United States fell more than 57% after hours, following reports that the bank was considering various strategic options, including a sale.

Energy stocks generally fell. Devon Energy fell more than 3%, ConocoPhillips fell 2.59%, Chevron fell 2.01%, Exxon Mobil fell 1.97%, Occidental Petroleum and Shell fell more than 1%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed, Ctrip fell 4.66%, Tuniu fell more than 3%, New Oriental fell more than 2%, NetEase and Pinduoduo fell more than 1%, Xiaopeng Motors, Ideal Auto, Baidu fell slightly; Weilai rose 2.55%, Bilibili rose 1.7%, and Jingdong rose 1.31%.

On the news, the US Federal Reserve Board announced on the 3rd that it raised the target range of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to between 5% and 5.25%. This is the 10th rate hike by the Federal Reserve since March 2022, with a cumulative rate hike of 500 basis points.