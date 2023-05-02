Home » The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down, large technology stocks were mixed, First Republic Bank suspended trading
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down, large technology stocks were mixed, First Republic Bank suspended trading

Securities Times News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed down slightly on Monday. As of the close, the Dow fell 0.14% to 34051.70 points. The S&P 500 index fell 0.04% to 4167.87 points. The Nasdaq fell 0.11% to 12212.60 points.

Large technology stocks were mixed, Nvidia rose more than 4%, Facebook parent company Meta rose more than 1%; Amazon fell more than 3%, Intel fell more than 2%, and Tesla fell more than 1%. Most energy stocks fell, Exxon Mobil fell more than 3%, Imperial Oil and Petrobras fell more than 1%. Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell, Daily Youxian fell more than 28%, Vipshop fell more than 3%, New Oriental fell nearly 3%, Weibo fell more than 2%, Weilai and JD.com fell slightly; Xiaopeng Motors rose more than 4% %. In addition, the First Republic Bank suspended trading throughout the day, and JPMorgan Chase rose more than 2%.

