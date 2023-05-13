The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down slightly, and Chinese stocks generally fell

Securities Times News, on May 12 local time, the three major US stock indexes closed down slightly. As of the close, the Dow reported 33300.62 points, down 0.03%; the S&P 500 index reported 4124.08 points, down 0.16%; the Nasdaq reported 12284.74 points, down 0.35%.
The Dow fell 1.11% this week, the S&P 500 fell 0.29%, recording two consecutive weekly losses; the Nasdaq rose 0.4%, recording three consecutive weekly gains.
Most of the large technology stocks fell, Tesla fell 2.38%, Amazon fell 1.71%, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, etc. fell slightly; Google A rose slightly.
Popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell nearly 3%. In terms of individual stocks, Dingdong Maicai fell nearly 18%, Xiaopeng Motors fell 8.65%, JD.com fell more than 6%, Weilai fell nearly 6%, New Oriental fell more than 5%, Bilibili fell 4.66%, Netease, Baidu, Vipshop fell more than 3%, Alibaba and Pinduoduo fell nearly 3%; Ideal Auto rose slightly.
Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk
