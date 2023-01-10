Home Business The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, Tesla rose nearly 6%
Securities Times e company news, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, the Nasdaq rose 0.63%, the S&P 500 fell 0.08%, and the Dow fell 0.34%. Tesla rose nearly 6 percent after a company representative said the company offered discounts of up to S$10,000 to buyers who trade in fuel-powered vehicles for new ones in Singapore. Most of the large technology stocks rose, Amazon rose more than 1%, Apple, Microsoft, Google rose slightly; Netflix, Facebook fell slightly. Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 0.72%. Ideal Auto rose more than 5%, Weilai and Alibaba rose more than 3%, iQiyi, Futu Holdings, Weibo rose more than 2%, and Baidu rose slightly. Bilibili fell more than 5%, Vipshop fell more than 3%, NetEase and Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 2%, JD.com fell more than 1%, Manbang, Pinduoduo, and Tencent Music fell slightly.

