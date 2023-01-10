Securities Times e company news , the three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, the Nasdaq rose 0.63%, the S&P 500 fell 0.08%, and the Dow fell 0.34%. Tesla rose nearly 6 percent after a company representative said the company offered discounts of up to S$10,000 to buyers who trade in fuel-powered vehicles for new ones in Singapore. Most of the large technology stocks rose, Amazon rose more than 1%, Apple, Microsoft, Google rose slightly; Netflix, Facebook fell slightly. Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 0.72%. Ideal Auto rose more than 5%, Weilai and Alibaba rose more than 3%, iQiyi, Futu Holdings, Weibo rose more than 2%, and Baidu rose slightly. Bilibili fell more than 5%, Vipshop fell more than 3%, NetEase and Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 2%, JD.com fell more than 1%, Manbang, Pinduoduo, and Tencent Music fell slightly.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

