Home » The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with most popular technology stocks falling – Financial Industry 7*24
Business

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with most popular technology stocks falling – Financial Industry 7*24

by admin

Mixed Close for U.S. Stock Indexes as Tech Stocks Fall

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed gains on Thursday, with most popular technology stocks falling. The Dow rose slightly by 0.04%, while the Nasdaq fell by 0.16% and the S&P 500 fell by 0.09%.

Tech stocks took a hit, with Meta falling by more than 2%, and Google and Tesla falling by more than 1%. However, computer hardware, asset management, and department stores were among the top gainers. America Online Deposit rose by more than 14%, Macy’s rose by more than 4%, Invesco and Blackstone rose by more than 3%, and Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and State Street rose by more than 14%. 2%, Logitech, HP, and Dell Technologies also saw gains of more than 1%.

The streaming media and oil and natural gas sectors also saw losses, with Total, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil falling more than 1%. Additionally, popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index falling 1.29%. Bilibili fell by more than 11%, Li Auto fell by more than 5%, Xpeng Motors fell by more than 4%, and iQiyi and Weibo fell by more than 3%.

It’s important to note that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute any investment advice and are for reference only. The stock market is risky, so investors are advised to exercise caution and do their own research.

In conclusion, while the U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed gains, the performance of tech stocks and Chinese concept stocks contributed to the overall mixed outcome.

You may also like

GDL boss Claus Weselsky criticized

increase number of licenses and shift flexibility

Analysts: 5 reasons for optimism in Apple shares

Africa: malaria, ministerial conference in Yaoundé today

Real estate: “Too complex” – The worrying pause...

“With Trump, stop green extremism. Middle East-Kiev, changes...

The market value of the “Technology Seven” fell...

China is becoming a major tourism power –...

Top 3 Affordable Korean Sunscreens for Effective UV...

Expertise will beat experience. World of work, now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy