Mixed Close for U.S. Stock Indexes as Tech Stocks Fall

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed gains on Thursday, with most popular technology stocks falling. The Dow rose slightly by 0.04%, while the Nasdaq fell by 0.16% and the S&P 500 fell by 0.09%.

Tech stocks took a hit, with Meta falling by more than 2%, and Google and Tesla falling by more than 1%. However, computer hardware, asset management, and department stores were among the top gainers. America Online Deposit rose by more than 14%, Macy’s rose by more than 4%, Invesco and Blackstone rose by more than 3%, and Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and State Street rose by more than 14%. 2%, Logitech, HP, and Dell Technologies also saw gains of more than 1%.

The streaming media and oil and natural gas sectors also saw losses, with Total, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil falling more than 1%. Additionally, popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index falling 1.29%. Bilibili fell by more than 11%, Li Auto fell by more than 5%, Xpeng Motors fell by more than 4%, and iQiyi and Weibo fell by more than 3%.

In conclusion, while the U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed gains, the performance of tech stocks and Chinese concept stocks contributed to the overall mixed outcome.