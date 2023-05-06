The three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher, regional bank stocks rebounded violently

Securities Times News, on May 5 local time, the April non-agricultural employment data exceeded expectations, and the three major US stock indexes rose sharply. As of the close, the Dow was at 33674.38 points, up 1.65%; the S&P 500 was at 4136.25 points, up 1.85%; the Nasdaq was at 12235.41 points, up 2.25%.
Large technology stocks generally rose, Tesla rose 5.5%, Apple and Nvidia rose more than 4%, Oracle and ASML rose more than 2%, TSMC, Microsoft, Amazon rose more than 1%, Google A rose 0.84%; Facebook Parent company Meta fell slightly.
Regional bank stocks rebounded violently, Westpac Bank rose more than 81%, Alliance Western Bank rose more than 49%, First Horizon Bank rose nearly 9%, and New York Community Bank rose nearly 8%. Large bank stocks collectively rose sharply, UBS Group rose more than 4%, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup rose more than 3%, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, American Express, and BlackRock rose more than 2%, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs rose nearly 2%.
Energy stocks rebounded strongly, Petrobras rose more than 5%, Imperial Oil, Devon Energy, Suncor Energy rose more than 4%, Occidental Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, Shell rose more than 3%, BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil rose more than 2%.
Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 1.04%. Among them, Xiaopeng Motors rose more than 2%, Bilibili, Baidu, Shell, Weilai, and New Oriental rose more than 1%, Alibaba, JD.com, and Ideal Auto rose slightly; Pinduoduo fell more than 1%.
Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk
