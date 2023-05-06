The three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher, regional bank stocks rebounded violently

Securities Times News, on May 5 local time, the April non-agricultural employment data exceeded expectations, and the three major US stock indexes rose sharply. As of the close, the Dow was at 33674.38 points, up 1.65%; the S&P 500 was at 4136.25 points, up 1.85%; the Nasdaq was at 12235.41 points, up 2.25%.

Large technology stocks generally rose, Tesla rose 5.5%, Apple and Nvidia rose more than 4%, Oracle and ASML rose more than 2%, TSMC, Microsoft, Amazon rose more than 1%, Google A rose 0.84%; Facebook Parent company Meta fell slightly.

Regional bank stocks rebounded violently, Westpac Bank rose more than 81%, Alliance Western Bank rose more than 49%, First Horizon Bank rose nearly 9%, and New York Community Bank rose nearly 8%. Large bank stocks collectively rose sharply, UBS Group rose more than 4%, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup rose more than 3%, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, American Express, and BlackRock rose more than 2%, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs rose nearly 2%.

Energy stocks rebounded strongly, Petrobras rose more than 5%, Imperial Oil, Devon Energy, Suncor Energy rose more than 4%, Occidental Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, Shell rose more than 3%, BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil rose more than 2%.

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 1.04%. Among them, Xiaopeng Motors rose more than 2%, Bilibili, Baidu, Shell, Weilai, and New Oriental rose more than 1%, Alibaba, JD.com, and Ideal Auto rose slightly; Pinduoduo fell more than 1%.