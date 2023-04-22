The three major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly higher, most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell

Securities Times News, on April 21 local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed up slightly. As of the close, the Dow reported 33808.96 points, up 0.07%; the S&P 500 index reported 4133.52 points, up 0.09%; the Nasdaq reported 12072.46 points, up 0.11%. This week, the Dow fell 0.23% and the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, both of which ended the week with a five-day streak; the Nasdaq fell 0.42%.

Large technology stocks were mixed, Amazon rose more than 3%, Tesla rose more than 1%, Nvidia and Google A rose slightly; Apple fell nearly 1%. Energy stocks were weak, ConocoPhillips and Petrobras fell more than 1%, Chevron and Shell fell slightly; ExxonMobil rose slightly.

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 1.76%. In terms of individual stocks, Jinshan Cloud fell nearly 10%, Tuniu fell more than 4%, New Oriental and iQiyi fell more than 3%, Dingdong Maicai fell more than 2%, Baidu, Alibaba, JD.com, NetEase, and Vipshop will fall more than 2% 1%; in addition, Xiaopeng Motors and Ideal Auto fell slightly, while Weilai rose slightly.

Youpin Car closed down 81.87% to US$7.83 per share. It rose more than 600% on the first day of listing yesterday. Jiayuda rose 26% on the first day of listing, and once rose about 150% during the session.