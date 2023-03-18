Securities Times e company news , the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down, the Dow fell 1.19%, the Nasdaq fell 0.74%, the S&P fell 1.10%; bank stocks fell across the board, First Republic Bank plummeted nearly 33%, Westpac United Bank It fell nearly 19%, and Alliance Western Bank fell more than 15%. Large technology stocks were mixed, Apple fell 0.55%, Tesla fell 2.17%, Amazon fell 1.09%, Meta fell 4.55%, Google-A rose 1.30%, Microsoft rose 1.17%, Netflix fell 2.12%, Nvidia rose 0.72%, Intel fell 1.23%. Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 0.33%, Alibaba fell 0.67%, and JD.com fell 2.41%.

