The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down, most of the large technology stocks fell

Securities Times News , the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down, the Nasdaq fell 0.63%, a cumulative increase of 5.8% in May; the S & P 500 index fell 0.61%, a cumulative increase of 0.25% in May; the Dow fell 0.41%, a cumulative decline in May 3.49%. Most of the large technology stocks fell. Nvidia fell more than 5%, and rose 36.64% in May; Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft fell slightly; Tesla rose more than 1%, and rose 24.11% in May; Netflix and Facebook rose slightly rise. Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 0.44%, and fell 8.8% in May. Bilibili fell more than 5%, iQiyi fell more than 4%, Pinduoduo and Vipshop fell more than 3%, Weibo fell more than 1%, Baidu, Ideal Auto, and Futu Holdings fell slightly. JD.com, Weilai, and Alibaba rose more than 1%, while Tencent Music, Manbang, Netease, and Xiaopeng Motors rose slightly.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

