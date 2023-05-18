The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down, the Dow fell more than 1%

Securities Times e-company news , on Tuesday, US Eastern Time, the three major US stock indexes collectively closed down. As of the close, the Dow fell 1.01%, the Nasdaq fell 0.18%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.64%. Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell, iQiyi fell nearly 8%, Weilai fell 4%, and Xiaopeng Motors fell nearly 3%. Futu Holdings fell more than 4% and Tiger Securities fell more than 7%. The two companies successively issued announcements saying that they would remove their apps from app stores in China , and existing customers would not be affected. Large technology stocks were mixed. Google rose more than 2%, Amazon rose nearly 2%, Tesla and Microsoft rose slightly; Netflix and Facebook fell slightly; Apple was flat. Energy stocks fell collectively, Schlumberger fell more than 3%, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips fell more than 2%, and Occidental Petroleum fell slightly.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

