by admin
2022-07-30 04:02
Source: Financial Associated Press

Original title: The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up, large technology stocks generally rose

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed higher; large technology stocks generally rose

[The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up, large technology stocks generally rose]Cailian News Agency, July 30, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed up collectively, the Dow rose 0.97%, and the cumulative increase this month was 6.73%; the S&P 500 Index rose 1.42 %, up 9.11% this month, the Nasdaq rose 1.88%, and 12.35% this month, and the Nasdaq 100 rose 13% in July, the best monthly performance since April 2020. Oil and gas, new energy vehicles, and software applications were among the top gainers, with Chevron up nearly 9%, Murphy Oil and Tesla up over 5%, and Ford up nearly 5%. Large technology stocks generally rose, Amazon rose more than 10%, Apple rose more than 3%, Microsoft and Google rose more than 1%. Most popular Chinese concept stocks closed down. Daily Youxian fell by more than 12%, Alibaba fell by more than 11%, Zhihu and New Oriental fell by more than 5%, Jingdong fell by more than 4%, Baidu fell by nearly 3%, and Weilai rose by more than 1%. %.Return to Sohu, see more

