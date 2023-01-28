Home Business The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up Tesla rose nearly 75% from its January low |
Every AI newsletter, on January 28, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up. The Nasdaq rose 0.95%, a cumulative increase of 4.32% this week; the S&P 500 index rose 0.25%, and a cumulative increase of 2.46% this week; the Dow rose 0.08% , up 1.8% this week. Tesla rose about 11%, and it has risen 33.32% this week, up nearly 75% from its January low. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on social platforms that reports that he met with senior U.S. officials in Washington on electric vehicles were “true.” Most of the large technology stocks rose, Facebook and Amazon rose more than 3%, Google and Apple rose more than 1%, Microsoft rose slightly; Netflix fell more than 1%. Most airline stocks fell. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines fell more than 1%, Boeing fell slightly; Southwest Airlines rose more than 1%. Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 0.28% and rose 4.79% this week. Xiaopeng Motors and Weilai rose more than 4%, JD.com, Baidu, etc. rose slightly; Tencent Music fell more than 3%, Vipshop fell more than 2%, Ctrip, BOSS Zhipin, etc. fell more than 1%, NetEase, Bilibili, etc. Miles, Lixiang Auto, etc. fell slightly.

