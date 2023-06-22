The three major U.S. stock indexes were mixed, most of the large technology stocks rose, and Apple’s stock price hit a record high – yqqlm

On Thursday, Eastern Time, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed. As of the close, the Dow fell 0.01%, the Nasdaq rose 0.95%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.37%. Most of the large technology stocks rose, Apple rose more than 1.5%, and its stock price hit a record high; Tesla erased more than 4% decline at the beginning of the session, closing up nearly 2%, after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating from “overweight” It is “holding shares and waiting to see”.

International oil prices fell sharply. As of the close, the price of light crude oil futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by US$3.02 to close at US$69.51 a barrel, a decrease of 4.16%; the price of London Brent crude oil futures for August delivery It fell $2.98, or 3.86%, to settle at $74.14 a barrel.

global news

The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week was 264,000, which was unchanged from the previous week’s revision

The data released by the US Department of Labor on June 22 showed that the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits for the first time in the United States last week was 264,000, which was unchanged from the revised value of the previous week. The number of continuing jobless claims in the United States last week was 1.759 million, a decrease of 13,000 from the revised value of the previous week.

First rate hike in over two years! Türkiye’s central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 15%

The Central Bank of Turkey announced on June 22 that it would raise interest rates by 650 basis points, raising the benchmark interest rate to 15%. This is the first time the central bank has raised interest rates since March 2021. In its policy statement, Turkey’s central bank said it will further tighten monetary tightening in a gradual manner if necessary until the inflation outlook improves significantly.

Bank of England announces 13th consecutive rate hike by 50 basis points

On the 22nd local time, the Bank of England announced an interest rate hike of 50 basis points, raising the benchmark interest rate from 4.5% to 5%. This is the 13th consecutive interest rate hike by the Bank of England since December 2021. In May this year, the UK consumer price index rose by 8.7% year-on-year, the same as in April and failed to decline.

Is the U.S. stock bull market unstable? Goldman Sachs: If the U.S. economy enters a recession, the S & P 500 is expected to fall 23%

Goldman’s base case calls for a 7% rise in the S&P 500 to 4,700 over the next 12 months, but economists at Goldman also estimate a 25% chance of a recession within that time frame. And if there is a recession, the index will fall to 3400 points. The bank reminds investors that they should be prepared.

Bitcoin broke through $30,000 and rose by more than 20% in a week! The spot bitcoin ETF reappears and the wave of applications is over. Is the encryption crisis a thing of the past?

After a prolonged downturn, the price of Bitcoin has started to recover. In the early hours of June 22, the price of Bitcoin broke through $30,000, reaching a peak of $30,800, an increase of over 10% at one point, the highest price since April 2023. As of press time, the latest price of Bitcoin is $30,139.77, an increase of 4.43% within 24 hours, and an increase of more than 20% in a week.

For the first time, the European Union launched the 11th round of sanctions against Russia to restrict the transfer of technology to suspicious third countries

On the afternoon of June 21, local time, the European Union announced that it had reached an agreement on the 11th round of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to take effect on the 23rd, when the EU official journal will announce the specific list of sanctioned companies. It is worth noting that this sanctions program has introduced a new mechanism. For the first time, the EU restricts the sale and transfer of sensitive technologies and dual-use products to suspicious third countries. Under the scheme, third countries could face EU penalties if they fail to comply with sanctions, or fail to justify a sudden increase in trade in prohibited goods.

The worth should have far surpassed Musk!Buffett donates more than half of his $4.6 billion in stock philanthropy

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett reportedly made his annual charitable giving on Wednesday, donating $4.6 billion worth of Berkshire stock to five institutions. Buffett still owns 218,287 Berkshire Class A shares after the donation, worth about $112 billion at Wednesday’s closing price, according to calculations.

company news

“Join the Tesla AI team to build the future of robotics”!Tesla launches AI account on Twitter Musk has followed

On June 22, the Tesla AI account posted multiple messages on Twitter, and posted through the account that Tesla is manufacturing the basic model of autonomous robots; its multi-modal neural network has been applied to customer vehicles – these The network accepts arbitrary modalities such as camera video, maps, navigation, IMU (inertial measurement unit), GPS, etc. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has followed the account.

Universal robotics milestone?Google demonstrates that the world‘s first multi-tasking AI agent has learned to hoop, build blocks, and catch fruit

Google calls it a robotic agent, which is essentially a software program powered by AI, which is equivalent to the “brain” of a robot. The difference between a robot powered by it and a traditional robot is that the RoboCat robot is more “universal”. “, and can achieve self-improvement and self-improvement. According to reports, after only about 100 demonstrations, RoboCat can learn to manipulate the robotic arm to complete a variety of tasks, and then iteratively improve through self-generated data.

Musk and Zuckerberg “dating”? Meta spokesperson: no kidding

Recently, Musk and Zuckerberg’s “dating” has attracted widespread attention. On the 20th local time, Musk said that he was going to have a “cage fight” with Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg responded immediately and replied “give me the address” on Instagram. According to reports, Zuckerberg and Musk have a long history of conflicts, the most acute of which is the part about the metaverse.

The field of AI voice is surging!European company releases voice-changing software that is highly realistic and has no delay

Local time on Wednesday (June 21), Voicemod, the world‘s leading voice-changing technology company, officially updated its voice-changing function based on artificial intelligence technology, saying that the new template is more realistic and real-time. Voicemod recently announced about 21 realistic voice templates, from 20-year-old women to elderly men, all of which can be applied with one click. Users can install the company’s software on their computers for free and set it as a “virtual microphone” to transform their voices.

