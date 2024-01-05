Home » The three-year action plan for “Data Elements
Business

The three-year action plan for “Data Elements

by admin
The three-year action plan for “Data Elements

The stock market was abuzz on January 5, as the concept of data elements took center stage at the opening. Yanhua Smart, Guangdao Digital, Yahua Electronics, Tianrun Technology, and other companies saw significant increases in their stock prices, with some reaching daily limits. This surge in interest coincided with the release of the “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan by the National Data Administration and other relevant departments.

The ambitious three-year plan aims to expand the application of data elements across various industries and fields. By the end of 2026, the plan envisions creating over 300 typical application scenarios and cultivating a competitive landscape for data vendors and third-party professional service organizations. It also sets a target of achieving an average annual growth rate of over 20% in the data industry and doubling the scale of data transactions.

The plan focuses on 12 key industries and fields, outlining specific scenarios where the value of data elements can be maximized. This includes promoting collaborative manufacturing in the industrial sector and supporting enterprises to integrate design, production, and operation data to improve capabilities and extend the value chain.

Industry experts are optimistic about the impact of the “Data Elements ×” plan on the market. CITIC Securities believes that the policy framework for data elements is being established at an accelerated pace, and as the industry rules and standards become clearer, the industrial chain is expected to benefit significantly. Huatai Securities anticipates that the commercialization process will accelerate as the “Data Element ×” action unfolds, while Haitong Securities emphasizes the potential for state-owned enterprises and industrial software companies to lead the data element market and benefit from the plan.

The release of the “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan signals a new era for the development of data elements, with the industry poised for accelerated growth. Market participants are advised to consider the potential impact of the plan on related industry chains and make investment decisions accordingly. The article was sourced from China Business News and published by Oriental Fortune. It is important to note that the content does not constitute investment advice, and individuals should operate at their own risk.

You may also like

Volkswagen like Tesla: price cuts for electric cars...

A-share changes丨Zhangqu Technology rose more than 5% and...

Boeing 737 Max, United and Alaska Airlines find...

Is there a need for a reform of...

Work, over 500 thousand hirings in January (but...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Promote carbon...

Antler: This is how you make it into...

6 Stanford University Courses to Boost Your Career...

Pickaxe on the Court of Auditors. Fratelli d’Italia...

“It’s all about stocks”: Tesla vs. BYD –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy