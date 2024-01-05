The three-year action plan for “Data Elements

The stock market was abuzz on January 5, as the concept of data elements took center stage at the opening. Yanhua Smart, Guangdao Digital, Yahua Electronics, Tianrun Technology, and other companies saw significant increases in their stock prices, with some reaching daily limits. This surge in interest coincided with the release of the “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan by the National Data Administration and other relevant departments.

The ambitious three-year plan aims to expand the application of data elements across various industries and fields. By the end of 2026, the plan envisions creating over 300 typical application scenarios and cultivating a competitive landscape for data vendors and third-party professional service organizations. It also sets a target of achieving an average annual growth rate of over 20% in the data industry and doubling the scale of data transactions.

The plan focuses on 12 key industries and fields, outlining specific scenarios where the value of data elements can be maximized. This includes promoting collaborative manufacturing in the industrial sector and supporting enterprises to integrate design, production, and operation data to improve capabilities and extend the value chain.

Industry experts are optimistic about the impact of the “Data Elements ×” plan on the market. CITIC Securities believes that the policy framework for data elements is being established at an accelerated pace, and as the industry rules and standards become clearer, the industrial chain is expected to benefit significantly. Huatai Securities anticipates that the commercialization process will accelerate as the “Data Element ×” action unfolds, while Haitong Securities emphasizes the potential for state-owned enterprises and industrial software companies to lead the data element market and benefit from the plan.

The release of the “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan signals a new era for the development of data elements, with the industry poised for accelerated growth. Market participants are advised to consider the potential impact of the plan on related industry chains and make investment decisions accordingly. The article was sourced from China Business News and published by Oriental Fortune. It is important to note that the content does not constitute investment advice, and individuals should operate at their own risk.