



From the breakthrough of “me”, to the tenacity of “us”, to the infinite future of “G-SHOCK”. G-SHOCK, which dares to subvert boldly and pursue continuous evolution, has attracted countless young forces, and together with them, they will get rid of the outdated shackles of their respective fields.Time flies, G-SHOCK is about to celebrate its 40th year of birth. On this memorable day, G-SHOCK launched a new“metal octagon”series watch.

Continuous evolution and efforts in the past 40 years, from GA-2100 to GM-2100, to the new GM-B2100“metal octagon”series. G-SHOCK’s tough image of courage to challenge is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and it has accompanied generations of young people to realize their dreams!





In 2019, the GA-2100 watch was launched, with a thickness of only 11.8mm, which achieved a simple and beautiful design while maintaining toughness.





In 2021, the 2100 series will evolve. The bezel of the GM-2100 will be forged with stainless steel, and the strap will be designed with square holes, showing the fashionable and casual quality of the polyurethane strap from the subtle points.





This time, G-SHOCK also broke through the tough boundary again and again with an evolutionary attitude, GM-B2100“metal octagon”The series adheres to the unremitting pursuit of resolute style, and constantly evolves the tough style. The three watches this time all combine a metal appearance with an octagonal shape, showing the toughness and strength, showing the cool edge with clear edges and corners, interpreting toughness Faith injects fresh inspiration and strength into classics.





“metal octagon”Each part of the bezel of the series is polished with different polishing techniques, with a flowing texture and luster; it is matched with a metal strap of the same color to create a high-quality wrist. The dial has a 3D three-dimensional logo design combined with an evaporated finish to highlight the delicate details.





Hard-core metal shape, equipped with Bluetooth connection, solar power, 200 meters waterproof, dual high-brightness LED lighting and other functions, creating a fashionable new classic. Under the staggered combination of different craftsmanship, tenacious style and avant-garde attitude collide here, defining a new high-end fashion!





On the countdown to the 40th anniversary, G-SHOCK and TEAM G-SHOCK members Wang Hedi, ICE Yang Changqing and Duan Xiaowei joined forces to stage a high-end fashion blockbuster. Between light and shadow, the members innovate the definition of tenacity with faith, break the barrier of time with edges and corners, and the new metal forces are advancing strongly here!





Evolution丨Fearless Challenge, Beyond the Classic

Challenges can’t stop Wang Hedi from advancing. Not to be trapped by classics, to overcome internal and external pressures, Wang Hedi will surpass himself with evolution and create high-end fashion with tenacity! GM-B2100GD-5APRT fills his wrist with tidal force, and the golden color releases a dazzling visual impact. Exterior components such as the case, strap and bezel are made of metal, taking the metallic look and hardcore design a step further. Under the gleaming luster of the metal texture, the octagonal shape outlines a vigorous youthful force, and every step moves towards a higher level of creativity.





Creation丨The more extreme, the sharper

In pursuit of a pioneering attitude, ICE Yang Changqing has never stopped his steps towards the ultimate. The sharpness of the octagonal is his conventional weapon. The evolution of tenacity is his determination to surpass himself. GM-B2100D-1APRT strongly assists ICE Yang Changqing in every BATTLE, and freezes the moment when the new trend rises! The silver appearance is full of fortitude, with a neat octagonal dial, with a strong sense of strength. Crossing the gates of evolution, the sharp edge does not stop there.





Renewal 丨 Dare to explore the true self of fashion

Release her curiosity, explore high-end fashion culture, and renew her unique style that subverts imagination. Duan Xiaowei’s tenacity is the foundation of her advocating freedom and insisting on herself. Whenever and wherever, conveying the expression of self-style in an advanced attitude is Duan Xiaowei’s fashion true self, and it is also the pioneer attitude conveyed by GM-B2100BD-1APRT. Under the dark gray, you can show a bold and restrained modern style!





The members of TEAM G-SHOCK advocate tenacious expression and explore advanced potential in their respective fields.they start with“metal octagon”The octagonal shape of the series reveals the avant-garde edges and corners. Together with G-SHOCK, it subverts tradition, pursues endless pursuits, and shines with tenacity.





Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of G-SHOCK, this time“metal octagon”The series and TEAM G-SHOCK members bring a tough interpretation of a new style.You who are also full of youthful power,“metal octagon”The series join hands to advance, the tide force is more than that, and the tenacity has evolved again!

Main functions of GM-B2100 “Metal Octagon” series:Shock Resistant*200m Water Resistant*Solar Power*World Time (38 Cities)*12/24 Hours*Bluetooth Connectivity*Dual High Brightness LED Lighting*Stopwatch (1/100 Seconds)*Countdown*Daily Alarm, Hourly Alarm*Automatic calendar*Pointer dodge function*Key tone on/off*Luminous light*Power saving function*Low battery warning

