Tim network down: that’s why

Tim it is not working in all of Italy, from north to south. There are thousands of reports and they concern internet access from a fixed location and, in part, also from a mobile. Problems are reported from all over Italy, from Roma a Napoli passing through Pavia, Reggio Emilia, Turin, Treviso, Modena, Milan, Bologna. Excluding the hacker attack regarding Tim’s down reported by many users from all over Italy. According to the Postal Police, it would only be a question of technical problems of interest the fixed internet network and not the mobile one.

