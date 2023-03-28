The legendary US star investor Michael Burry rarely reports to the yellow precious metal. In his opinion, however, the crypto chaos offers a good basis for gold.

When «The Big Short» speaks, it is advisable to listen more closely. These days, the legendary US investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry in one of his rare comments on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the outlook for the gold market.

In his opinion, the crypto chaos caused by the FTX saga is a good foundation for gold. Burry usually very rarely reports on the yellow precious metal, which makes his announcement on the short message service Twitter all the more special. After a seven-month dry spell with losses, the price of gold rose again significantly in November.

Crypto scandals carry the risk of contagion

In a since-deleted tweet, the investor icon explained that the time for gold prices to rise is when crypto scandals coalesce into “contagion.” “I have long thought that the time has come for gold when the Krypto-Scandale connect to contagion,” he tweeted.

Burry who is on Twitter under the user account Cassandra B.C. has been known to delete tweets shortly after they are posted. Meanwhile, the FTX debacle is trembling on the crypto market. More crypto companies are now getting into trouble.

The hedge fund manager also revealed that he currently holds a sizeable short position. “You have no idea how short I am,” Burry wrote in another tweet.

Bet against Wall Street

Burry, who runs hedge fund Scion Asset Management, is best known for betting against the big Wall Street banks and recognizing the 2008 subprime crisis early on. He made a fortune as a short seller when the US housing bubble burst. The idiosyncratic star investor is known to the general public by the Movie «The Big Short» become famous based on the book of the same name by Michael Lewis based.

In 2019, Burry raked in millions by buying Gamestop stock long before the Reddit hype took hold of the titles. Last June, he prepared the investor world for a potential stock and crypto market crash.

On the road with SBF



A piquant detail in this context. In August, star author Lewis announced a new book: about the crypto market, as well finews.ch reported. It will be about an extraordinary personality,” Lewis said meaningfully at the time. “You will learn all about crypto and what has screwed up the market structure in the United States.”

The best-selling author may have found the story of his life, although he has already written world hits about the financial world with “Flash Boys”, “The Big Short” and “Liar’s Poker”. Because Lewis, according to an email from the Creative Artists Agency that Hollywood circulated, spent the last six months with the previous FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried «SBF» to travel and interview him.

Michael Lewis (Image: www.michaellewiswrites.com/Tabitha Soren)

“His childhood, his early success on Wall Street, his enthusiasm for effective altruism, and the creation of a crypto empire that catapulted him into the ranks of the world‘s richest people in record time seemed more than adequate for a Michael Lewis book », it says in the letter. “The events of the past week have given the story a dramatic, surprising ending.”

Like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker

It goes on to say: “Michael hasn’t written anything yet, but the story has become too big for us to wait.” In his book, Lewis also explores the rivalry between SBF and Changpeng Zhao Treat «CZ», the boss of Binance. Apparently he compares the two as Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker the crypto world.

It is already becoming apparent that this book by Lewis is likely to become another bestseller. And all the drama surrounding FTX and SBF also provides plenty of material for a box office-filling Hollywood feature film.



