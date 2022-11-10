Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

In the face of the recent volatile market environment, many fund managers choose to pick up high-quality chips. A reporter from Shanghai Securities News found that there were obvious fluctuations in the net value of new fund products many times, and fund managers may have entered the market to increase their positions. Talking about the view on the market outlook, the fund manager said that the current time point may be more optimistic, and they are ready to further increase their positions.

The time for the layout may have come, and the next new fund will actively open positions