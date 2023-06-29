The total amount continues to recover, and the logistics operation data for the first five months of this year is here→_Guangming.com

Today (June 29), the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing released the logistics operation data from January to May this year. Data show that in the first five months of this year, the total logistics volume continued to recover. With the continuous expansion of consumption scenarios, the demand for consumer logistics in many fields has achieved rapid growth. The intelligentization of logistics has been steadily advanced, which has promoted industrial upgrading and development.

The total logistics volume continued to recover in the first five months of this year

The data shows that in May, the overall national economic operation continued to recover, the demand for logistics continued to be released, and the scale of the logistics market continued to grow rapidly.

From January to May, the total amount of national social logistics was 129.9 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.5%, a slight increase of 0.1 percentage points from January to April. The recovery has weakened in the month of May.

From a structural point of view, the demand for industrial product logistics has maintained a steady growth, and its contribution to the growth of total social logistics has remained relatively stable at around 70%.

Liu Yuhang, Director of China Logistics Information Center:In particular, the logistics demand in high-end manufacturing, which is an intelligent and green field, is growing relatively fast. For example, in addition to the continuous growth in logistics demand for automobile manufacturing and electrical machinery, intelligent unmanned aerial vehicles, civil aircraft, and aerospace equipment The growth rate of intelligent manufacturing in China is relatively large, and the radiation driving effect is relatively strong, which has stimulated the rapid growth of the logistics demand of some related industries in the entire upstream and downstream.

From the perspective of import logistics flow, the growth rate has rebounded significantly. From January to May, the total amount of import logistics increased by 11.9% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.6 percentage points higher than that from January to April. In particular, the growth rate in May was 14.1% year-on-year, and the growth rate increased significantly by 4.7 percentage points.

Experts said that with the continued efforts to stabilize the economy and the effective implementation of some trade agreements, the rebound in the flow of imported logistics has formed support. In terms of bulk commodities, from January to May, the cumulative year-on-year growth of crude oil, refined oil, coal, and lignite import logistics was 6.2%, 78.8%, and 89.6%, respectively, and the growth rates have all increased. In terms of agricultural products, the cumulative flow of food imports increased by 2.5% year-on-year, an increase of 2 percentage points from January to April; the cumulative year-on-year growth of meat and soybeans both exceeded 10%.

Since the beginning of this year, the scale of the professional logistics market has continued to increase, and the supply of logistics services is relatively sufficient. From January to May, the total revenue of the logistics industry was 5.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.9%.

Cai Jin, Vice President of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing:From January to May, my country’s logistics operation is relatively stable and healthy, and the total supply of the entire logistics can support the stable and orderly operation of the national economy. Looking at it from another perspective, the structure of logistics is being further optimized, and it is developing in the direction of mid-to-high end, which reflects that the operation of the entire economy of our country is further improving to the mid-to-high-end level.

Expansion of consumption scenarios, new formats and new models to accelerate development

In the logistics demand structure, the total logistics volume of units and household goods closely related to consumption increased by more than 10% year-on-year from January to May. With the continuous expansion of consumption scenarios, the demand for consumer logistics in many fields has achieved rapid growth, especially the accelerated development of new formats and new models.

In the Northeast Lengxian Port in Hunnan District, Shenyang, Liaoning, the reporter saw that dozens of tons of Thai durians just brought over were waiting to be unloaded. The driver, Master Zhai, told reporters that he used a refrigerated truck all the way from Kunming to Shenyang and ran for more than 50 hours on the road.

The person in charge of related businesses at the Northeast Cold Fresh Port told reporters that it only takes about a week for a durian to be pulled from Thailand, where it is produced, to consumers in Northeast my country. Now the number of fruits entering and leaving the port every day is about 2,000 tons. Since it is the peak sales season, the turnover of fruit stocks is also very fast. Driven by the national backbone cold chain logistics base, Northeast Cold Fresh Port is also increasing investment in infrastructure such as cold storage. At present, several comprehensive fresh food trading halls integrating warehousing, processing and trading functions are under construction and will be officially put into operation in September.

Not only fresh fruits, meat from Brazil, Russia and other places also began to enter the cold fresh port under the support of the customs transit policy, and with the advantage of Shenyang’s location hub, it radiated from here to the entire Northeast region.

Convenient cold chain logistics and transportation have enriched the dining table of ordinary people. From January to May, the total logistics volume of units and residents increased by 10.9% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 1.9 percentage points higher than that from January to April. In addition, the integration of online and offline logistics needs is accelerating, especially the development of new formats and models such as cross-border e-commerce and instant delivery. In this cross-border e-commerce warehouse in Shenyang Comprehensive Bonded Zone, nearly 600 types of goods are purchased from abroad. After consumers place orders online, they can be shipped directly from here.

Judging from the e-commerce logistics index, it has rebounded for many consecutive months during the year. In May, the express business volume completed 10.99 billion pieces, a year-on-year increase of 18.9%. From January to May, the online retail sales of physical goods increased by 11.8% year-on-year, 1.4 percentage points faster than that from January to April.

Steady advancement of intelligent logistics to promote industrial upgrading and development

Experts said that since the beginning of this year, one of the highlights of logistics development has been the steady advancement of intelligent upgrading, and the synchronous strengthening of the momentum of multi-field logistics innovation and development, which has effectively promoted industrial upgrading and development.

At the State Grid Zhejiang North Inspection, Storage and Distribution Base in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, the reporter saw that the huge warehouse is basically full of automated equipment in operation. The person in charge of the business told the reporter that it used to take eighteen people to manage one warehouse, but now twelve people manage three warehouses.

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. Jiaxing Power Supply Company Warehousing Squad Leader Li Yan：The three libraries are managed at the same time, the workload has increased, and the number of personnel has not increased, but has decreased.

Li Yan said that the biggest feeling brought about by intelligent transformation is the improvement of efficiency. In addition to the intelligent equipment being applied, they are working with some institutions to jointly study 5G unmanned forklifts, extending intelligent technology to operations outside the warehouse. In this 5G forklift laboratory, the operator is using a joystick to confirm the surrounding environment and position of the forklift with the help of a dozen screens in front of him, and operate a forklift remotely.

Different from ordinary forklifts, this 5G forklift is surrounded by more than a dozen cameras and sensing devices. With the help of 5G base stations and on-board radars in the warehouse, low-latency Internet of Things connections are made.

Li Yan：This is also a camera, which is mainly used to control the height of our goods and when to make action judgments.

Not only in the field of warehousing, but also in the field of logistics distribution, the wide application of unmanned and intelligent logistics equipment has also greatly improved the reach and efficiency of logistics distribution. In the big data center of smart logistics in Suining City, Sichuan, the reporter saw that on a huge display screen, flashing light spots converged into countless freight lines. On one side of the screen, the information is connected to the source of goods and the truck at the other end.

Since the beginning of this year, leading companies in the fields of express logistics and storage parks have actively used advanced digital and intelligent technologies to greatly improve their operating efficiency. According to the survey of key enterprises, from January to May, a number of leading express logistics companies have newly invested nearly 1,000 unmanned vehicles in the fields of urban distribution and instant delivery; The operation volume can reach 10 million pieces. Through digital and intelligent route planning and design, it can also effectively solve the problems of transportation safety and road congestion. According to estimates, the comprehensive transportation cost of 100 kilograms of goods per 100 kilometers can be reduced by more than 30%.

