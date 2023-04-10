The total net profit of 24 listed banks last year was 1.87 trillion yuan

Seventy percent of non-performing loan ratios have dropped, and more than half of capital adequacy ratios have dropped

As of April 9, 24 A-share listed banks have disclosed their 2022 annual reports. The 18 listed banks that have not yet disclosed their annual reports will focus on disclosure from April 25 to 29. At present, the six major state-owned banks and some joint-stock banks have disclosed their annual reports, and the overall operating conditions of listed banks in 2022 are becoming increasingly clear.

From the perspective of core indicators, the total net profit of the 24 listed banks in 2022 will be 1.87 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. Among them, the net interest margin of 22 companies narrowed, accounting for 91%; the non-performing loan ratio of 17 companies decreased, accounting for 70.8%; the capital adequacy ratio of 13 companies declined, accounting for 54%.

Net interest margin fell

Non-interest income under pressure

For example, according to the scale of net profit, the 24 listed banks present “three echelons”: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, and China Merchants Bank. 11 banks, including Bank of Communications and Postal Savings Bank, are in the second echelon between 10 billion and 100 billion yuan; 8 banks, including Bank of Chongqing and Bank of Qingdao, are in the third echelon with less than 10 billion yuan.

In terms of year-on-year growth rate of net profit, different listed banks have diverged. For example, five banks including Zhangjiagang Bank, Jiangyin Bank, Ping An Bank, Changshu Bank, and Wuxi Bank all grew by more than 20% last year, showing good growth. Ruifeng Bank, Bank of Ningbo, China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank, Postal Savings Bank, Bank of Beijing, Industrial Bank, etc. Although the growth rate is lower than 20%, it also exceeds 10%, outperforming the average value of listed banks that have disclosed their annual reports.

Overall, the total net profit of the 24 banks last year increased by 7.1% year-on-year, and the growth rate narrowed. In 2021, the total net profit of these 24 banks will increase by 12.9% year-on-year.

The narrowing of net profit growth is related to the general narrowing of net interest margins of commercial banks and the pressure on non-interest income.

At present, among the listed banks that have disclosed their annual reports, net interest income generally accounts for more than 70% of their revenue, and the narrowing of net interest margins has a more obvious impact on the net profit of listed banks.

“In the fourth quarter of last year, loan interest rates continued to decline, and the cost of core liabilities, especially corporate liabilities, rose. Most banks’ interest margins continued to be under pressure. Among them, large banks took on more tasks of ‘stabilizing credit’ and had a higher proportion of core liabilities. The narrowing of interest margins is relatively larger; some small and medium-sized banks have used measures such as sinking customers and increasing the proportion of credit loans to promote the stability of net interest margins.” Wang Yifeng, chief financial industry analyst at Everbright Securities, said.

From the perspective of data, according to the reporter’s statistics, among the above-mentioned 24 banks, except for Jiangyin Bank and Bank of China, the net interest margin increased last year compared with the previous year, and the other 22 all declined.

A number of listed bank executives also recently mentioned the reasons for the decline in net interest margins at the performance conference. Sheng Liu Rong, chief financial officer of China Construction Bank, said, “Last year, CCB’s net interest margin fell by 11 basis points, which was basically in line with the industry trend. The main influencing factors were the decline in the loan benchmark interest rate (LPR) and the decline in market interest rates.”

Fu Wanjun, President of the Agricultural Bank of China, said that there are many factors for the decline in the net interest margin of the Agricultural Bank of China. The main influencing factors are two aspects: one is to reduce financing costs and stabilize the economic market. Second, affected by the trend of deposit termization, the deposit interest rate increased by 9 basis points.

A number of banks stated in their annual reports and performance conferences that the downward pressure on net interest margin is still an issue that needs to be focused on in 2023.

In terms of non-interest income, according to the reporter’s statistics, the total fee and commission income of the above-mentioned 24 banks in 2022 will decline by 2.6% year-on-year. Wang Yifeng believes that the pressure on some banks’ non-interest income is related to factors such as the large redemption of wealth management in the fourth quarter of last year, the slowdown in agency fund sales, the impact of fee reductions on fee income, and the impact of the epidemic on bank card and investment banking businesses.

5 banks

Non-performing loan ratio increased year-on-year

Non-performing loan ratios and capital adequacy ratios are key indicators of regulatory and market attention.

In terms of non-performing loan ratios, according to the reporter’s statistics, in 2022, the above-mentioned 24 banks will all be lower than 2%. Among them, China Merchants Bank and other 7 banks have non-performing loan ratios below 1%. In terms of growth rate, 5 non-performing loan ratios increased year-on-year, 2 remained flat, and the rest all declined.

Zeng Gang, director of the Shanghai Finance and Development Laboratory, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that the increase in the non-performing loan ratio of some listed banks is related to the increase in the non-performing loan ratio of corporate real estate. However, the negative impact of real estate non-performing loan ratio on asset quality will be greatly reduced this year.

In addition to the negative impact of the real estate industry, some banks mentioned in their annual reports that in 2022, due to factors such as the macroeconomic downturn, the non-performing rate of social services, technology, culture, health, construction and other industries will increase slightly compared with the end of the previous year.

Regarding the trend of asset quality in 2023, several bank executives expressed at the performance conference that they are confident and confident to continue to maintain stable asset quality.

Wang Jingwu, vice president of ICBC, said that the management of ICBC has the confidence and confidence to continue to maintain stable asset quality. The confidence and confidence mainly come from two aspects. risk management capabilities.

Zhang Xuguang, vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, said that the asset quality of the Agricultural Bank of China is expected to remain basically stable in 2023. The macro economy continues to recover and the quality, balance, security and sustainability of economic development are stronger, providing a good external environment for banks to stabilize asset quality. The credit risk management and control capabilities of the Agricultural Bank of China are also constantly improving.

From the perspective of capital adequacy ratio, five listed banks including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will temporarily rank in the forefront of this indicator by the end of 2022, all exceeding 17%. From the perspective of year-on-year changes, 14 banks experienced a decline in this indicator, with a maximum decline of 3.27 percentage points, and 10 banks increased. On the whole, the capital adequacy ratio of some listed city commercial banks is relatively low, and the decline rate is relatively large.

Many industry insiders said that in 2023, some city commercial banks have relatively limited capital replenishment channels, weak endogenous capital capabilities, and capital replenishment pressure may continue to be higher than that of major state-owned banks and joint-stock banks.

