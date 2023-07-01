The Tourism Company celebrates inaugural visit of Carnival Venezia cruise to Puerto Rico

Title: Carnival Venezia Makes Historic First Visit to Puerto Rico, Boosting Economy

[City], [Date] – The Tourism Company of Puerto Rico has announced the much-anticipated arrival of the Carnival Venezia cruise ship at Pier 4 in Old San Juan. Departing from its home port in Manhattan, New York, the vessel marks the beginning of a new era for tourism in Puerto Rico.

The Carnival Venezia, with a maximum capacity of 5,514 people, is scheduled to make ten additional visits during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The significance of these visits extends beyond mere tourism, as they are estimated to generate an economic impact of over $4.5 million for the island. This boost aligns with Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s strategic plan to promote Puerto Rico’s economic development.

Carlos Mercado, the executive director of the Tourism Company, expressed his delight at the news, stating, “The visits from Carnival Venezia are excellent news for Puerto Rico. They represent an economic impact of over $4.5 million for the island. The Tourism Company remains committed to increasing air and maritime access options in order to attract more visitors and open the doors to new markets.”

Joel Pizá Batiz, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority (APPR), also expressed his satisfaction, saying, “We are honored that the Port of San Juan has been selected as one of the destinations for the Carnival Venezia. This reaffirms our efforts to strengthen our infrastructure and attract more cruise ships to Puerto Rico.”

He went on to reveal, “For the remainder of 2023, we expect to receive approximately six cruise ships with inaugural visits, and an additional nine in 2024.”

The Carnival Venezia is not just another cruise ship; it incorporates exciting new concepts to enhance the guest experience. Inspired by the Italian city of Venice, the ship offers an immersive experience similar to its namesake’s famous food, drinks, entertainment, and shopping offerings.

Travelers aboard the Carnival Venezia will have access to an array of amenities, including over 15 restaurants and bars, live music performances, holiday-themed events, sports activities, a water park, and a kids’ club. The addition of this cruise ship to Puerto Rico’s tourism repertoire is sure to attract even more visitors seeking fun and excitement.

The historic visit of the Carnival Venezia to Puerto Rico is a testament to the island’s growing appeal as a sought-after cruise destination. With a promising future ahead, Puerto Rico’s tourism industry is set to flourish, flourishing, further boosting the local economy and creating more opportunities for growth.

As Puerto Rico continues to expand its air and maritime access options, it is poised to welcome even more visitors, contributing to the recovery and prosperity of the island’s tourism industry.

