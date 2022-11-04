Home Business The trading atmosphere of propylene glycol is generally adjusted to a narrow range in the short term.
According to the monitoring data of the business community, as of November 3, 2022, the average ex-factory price of domestic industrial-grade propylene glycol was 8,216 yuan/ton, and on October 30 (the reference price of propylene glycol was 8,100 yuan/ton), the price increased by 116 yuan/ton , or 1.44%.

It can be seen from the data monitoring chart of the business agency that this week (10.31-11.3), the overall domestic propylene glycol market rose slightly. At the beginning of the week, the propylene glycol market was mainly organized and operated, and the market news did not change much. Near the weekend, the propylene glycol market was stable and small. The price of the propylene glycol market in Shandong increased slightly, with an increase of around 100-200 yuan / ton. As of November 3, the domestic propylene glycol market price was around 8000-8300 yuan/ton, and the price increased by 300-600 yuan/ton within the week. The specific analysis of the supply and demand side of the propylene glycol market this week is as follows:

In terms of supply, at present, there are few propylene glycol spot circulation, the overall supply in the field is tight, logistics constraints and other factors, some propylene glycol factories are slow to ship or temporarily do not ship. Therefore, under the pressure of propylene glycol supply, the supply side gives propylene glycol The market must support it.

In terms of demand, at present, the downstream demand for propylene glycol is mainly based on on-demand procurement. It is heard that in the fourth quarter, new propylene glycol units have been put into operation one after another. Therefore, some downstream players have a strong wait-and-see attitude, and the demand side gives propylene glycol general support.

Market outlook analysis

At present, the trading atmosphere in the propylene glycol market is general, and the stocking is cautious. The propylene glycol data engineer of the business agency believes that in the short term, the propylene glycol market will mainly adjust and operate within a narrow range, and more attention should be paid to the news changes on the supply and demand side.

