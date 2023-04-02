Habeck received support from environmental organizations. “It is obvious that the results of the coalition committee make it even more difficult to achieve the climate protection goals in transport,” said Benjamin Stephan, Greenpeace mobility expert, the dpa in Berlin. “That is the sad success of the obstinate blockade of the FDP, an SPD, which in case of doubt then stands up against the climate and for an old technology such as the combustion engine and more motorways, as well as a Green Party, which could not defend itself against this superior power or wanted.”