The federal government has agreed to continue to focus on the expansion of freeways. This is a fatal signal for the traffic turnaround.

During a meeting of the coalition committee, demonstrations are held in front of the Federal Chancellery for an immediate climate protection program. dpa

The much-noticed coalition committee of the federal government last week produced an astonishing finding: In the transport sector, Germany is counting on “business as usual”. It was already clear beforehand that the Ministry of Transport would not achieve the targets it had set itself for reducing CO₂ emissions. It is surprising that the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has now completely dispensed with increased climate protection measures.

In concrete terms: Motorways will be expanded and newly built, combustion vehicles will continue to be registered after 2035 (if they are fueled with e-fuels) and even attractively taxed. A rejection by the federal government of a traffic turnaround could hardly be clearer.

There is a ray of hope

Of course, further investments must be made in the motorway network. Many sections of track and bridges are dilapidated, especially in western Germany. Renovation work is necessary. Especially since it cannot be assumed that car traffic will decrease in a transit country like Germany in the next ten years. It is also true that certain motorways need to be lengthened in order to provide economic support to previously disadvantaged regions. The fact that solar fields are now to be set up next to the motorway for new buildings is a ray of hope.

The higher truck toll and the fact that 80 percent of the revenue goes to the railways is also to be welcomed. Because their financial needs alone to rehabilitate the dilapidated infrastructure will amount to 46 billion euros over the next five years. The railway will only be modernized with the money, not further expanded. The latter goal is only vaguely recorded. Clear specifications are missing.

There are still so many good things to do

The traffic light coalition boasts that it wants to tackle a total of 144 different highway projects with high priority. Unfortunately, there is no such list for rail transport. It doesn’t help that the coalition claims that it wants to double the number of passengers on the railways, even if the Germany clock is only ready for use in 2070. You have to make a decision: If you want to get traffic off the road, you have to expand the railways and not the motorways.

What is missing in all the plans is the question of how Germany intends to manage traffic in the large metropolises. For example, where are the incentives for city dwellers to ditch their cars? Where are the purchase premiums for cargo bikes, e-bikes or e-scooters? Why wasn’t a ban on new registrations of scooters with combustion engines introduced long ago? Where are the incentives for car sharing providers to further expand their offerings? And where is the new regulation of the StVO, which gives municipalities the freedom to introduce 30 km/h across the board?

Germany misses out on mobility trends

The federal government’s focus on the car must not be Germany’s answer to the transport policy problems. Instead of using the opportunity to be a European role model for the traffic turnaround and to treat the different road users equally, the traffic light coalition ignores the new forms of mobility. And with that, Germany is once again missing out on a rapidly growing market abroad, which is mainly dominated by startups.

There are a lot of small and large companies in Germany as well as in the entire EU area that are experimenting with new mobility offers. Whether it’s the numerous ridesharing providers or companies like Miles that invest large sums in car sharing. Not a single start-up profits even remotely from the current transport policy.

Conclusion: As important as the car industry is for Germany, it is not driving the traffic turnaround without any alternative. The federal government should devote itself to companies that promote new technologies for low-CO₂ mobility and aim to permanently reduce traffic on the roads. This is even possible without the comfort of the citizens suffering as a result.

Don Dahlmann has been a journalist for over 25 years and has been in the automotive industry for over ten years. Every Monday you can read his column “Torque” here, which takes a critical look at the mobility industry.