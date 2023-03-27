SPD parliamentary group leader Achim Post is also hoping for progress on the budget issue. “In the coalition committee, it is now a matter of cutting knots in some important factual issues. I am confident that this will succeed. And that also helps for the further budget negotiations,” he told the German Press Agency. It is nothing unusual that in difficult times there are also difficult budgetary issues. In such a situation, it is only reasonable to proceed according to the principle of thoroughness before speed.

“But on the other hand, I also expect that we in the coalition will examine in the coming consultations what additional scope can be opened up and used. Here I advise pragmatism instead of bans on thinking or polemics, ”said Post. This also applies to unused funds from the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), which is intended to stabilize the German economy as a result of the corona pandemic. “Where there is room for maneuver in this (case) and other cases, we should also examine them constructively.”