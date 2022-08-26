-The city has achieved remarkable results in promoting the construction of a smart transportation system.

Xiamen Net News (Text/Xiamen Evening News reporter Kuang Wei Lv Jiajietu/Reporter Chen Lixin) Our city actively promotes the construction of a smart transportation system, and has achieved remarkable results in alleviating road traffic congestion and ensuring traffic safety. Yesterday, the reporter learned from the resumption meeting of the “Xiamen Smart Transportation Improvement” key proposal held by the CPPCC that the traffic signals in the city’s island jurisdiction have all been networked and controlled, which can realize the “peak cut and fill valley” of traffic flow. Drivers can also avoid congested roads through road traffic signs and mobile phone navigation software.

Relieve congestion

Changes in traffic flow at intersections

Optimizing timing by time period and scene

It is reported that in order to alleviate traffic congestion, the overall network of traffic signals in the area under the jurisdiction of the island of our city is currently under joint control. Based on this, according to the changes in traffic flow at intersections, the timing optimization of traffic signals is carried out by time period and by scene, so as to realize the “peak shaving and valley filling” of traffic flow. “.

Through the network of the traffic command center and the joint control of the traffic lights at the intersections, the traffic situation of each road is clear at a glance, and the traffic lights can be “flexible”. When traffic congestion occurs at the intersection, the center can adjust the timing of traffic lights in real time, or arrange the nearest police to rush to the scene to guide, improve the efficiency of traffic flow, and realize unified management, fine control and professional guarantee of urban traffic signals.

At the same time, after the signal networking and joint control work, the traffic signal timing can be optimized by time period and scene according to the changes in traffic flow at the intersection, and the traffic flow can also be “shaving peaks and filling valleys”, which ensures the initiative and efficiency of traffic police signal optimization. operability.

induced evacuation

“Tactical screen” branch off the island channel

Illuminated street signs guide optimal paths

Full-scene induced release is another major measure to ease traffic congestion. Our city actively builds a traffic guidance system. It has optimized and upgraded the traffic guidance system of Chenggong Avenue Jiangtou Interchange and Jiahe Road Interchange, and upgraded intelligent pilots. It has invested in intelligent network-connected active luminous road signs, and integrated Internet big data. The road congestion situation and estimated time of arrival will be prompted to the driver through signs to guide them to the preferred driving route.

In addition, relying on the traffic guidance screen and information screen, timely release relevant traffic information to induce evacuation of traffic flow. Recently, with the goal of “relieving traffic jams in and out of the island and ensuring smooth traffic”, our city is focusing on building two-level guidance facilities of “tactics + road guidance confirmation”. The “tactical screen” is used to divert the routes of the passages out of the island, connect the diversion of the road network, and rely on the “guide screen” to confirm the passages entering and leaving the island, quickly evacuate the traffic flow, and balance the traffic pressure on the passages entering and leaving the island. At the same time, the application system interface was developed, and the desensitized real-time geographic information was pushed to the map technology company, and the mobile phone navigation app was linked to realize small-screen induction and portable induction.

traffic warning

Guiding detours to avoid work sections

Two-way monitoring and early warning of dangerous road sections

In terms of road traffic safety assurance, our city has also actively carried out intelligent exploration. The network-connected operation safety active early warning equipment “Warning Wizard” and the over-the-horizon dangerous road early warning system have been put into operation.

“Early Warning Wizard” enables mainstream navigation software to automatically broadcast maintenance operation information, efficiently guide drivers to detour or avoid operation sections, and effectively reduce accident risks. Up to now, a total of 96 sets of equipment have been invested, and a total of more than 20 million people have been helped. The over-the-horizon early warning system for dangerous road sections realizes two-way automatic monitoring and two-way early warning of motor vehicles at both ends of the curve, reminding drivers and passengers to pay attention to safety and actively avoid oncoming vehicles. This system has been applied to the over-the-horizon curve of the S217 Tong’an Mountains section to improve the safety factor of rural roads.

In order to help the epidemic prevention and control work, our city has further strengthened the control of road checkpoints. Since September last year, our city (city transportation bureau) has independently developed and enabled electronic fences to monitor the entire process of online car-hailing and taxis going to medium and high-risk areas. Management and Control”, a total of more than ten cases of operating vehicles leaving Xiamen in violation of epidemic prevention regulations have been investigated and dealt with.

【Link】

Break through departmental barriers

Enable data sharing

Promoting the construction of smart transportation is an important means to improve the level of road traffic management in our city, and it is also one of the key tasks of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government this year.

Massive real-time data collection and sharing is the foundation of smart transportation. It is reported that the city will establish and improve the Xiamen University traffic information resource management system, break through the system barriers between various departments, and realize the real-time sharing of traffic data.

Continue to improve the intelligent traffic guidance system, enrich the data types of road conditions, improve the comprehensive perception ability of road conditions, and support the precise configuration of traffic signals by time period and scene. At present, our city is speeding up the network and joint control of traffic lights in areas outside the island’s jurisdiction, promoting off-island signals and unified access management, so as to realize real-time linkage control of signal lights at both ends of the channel entering and leaving the island with four bridges, two tunnels and one embankment. At the same time, a multi-level induction strategy will be adopted to provide the best route suggestions and services for citizens to travel.

In addition, it will also provide strong technical and talent support for the city’s smart transportation construction by improving the cultivation and incentive mechanism for scientific and technological innovation talents. By promoting measures such as the provision of intelligent police equipment at the grass-roots level, the emergency response capability after a traffic accident has been improved, and the impact of the accident on the normal traffic order has been minimized.

【Glossary】

“Shaving peaks and filling valleys”, that is, by optimizing the timing plan of traffic signals, etc., to achieve a dynamic balance between peak and peak periods of traffic flow, and relieve road traffic congestion.

Read more