The Transformation of Tongxiang: Ranking First in Jiaxing with 100% Operating Rate

The transformation of Tongxiang’s “two modernizations” is in full swing, with the city’s operating rate reaching 100%, ranking first in Jiaxing. According to Tongxiang City Views, a total of 392 digital and green transformation projects were launched in the first half of this year, achieving a 100% operating rate.

The “two modernizations” transformation of Tongxiang’s manufacturing industry is closely related to the city’s strategy of strengthening the industry and its efforts to build an advanced manufacturing base in the Yangtze River Delta. Last year, Jiaxing held a promotion meeting for the transformation, setting the stage for the digital and green transformation of the manufacturing industry in the whole province.

To achieve high-quality development, Tongxiang focuses on the coordinated promotion of two major areas: “digital empowerment” and “energy saving and carbon reduction.” Success stories include Zhejiang Tonghui Textile Co., Ltd., which has implemented a fully automatic material conveying system, replacing traditional manual processes. This has resulted in improved efficiency and reduced costs.

Tonghui Textile has also invested in intelligent systems such as white blank inspection and fabric inspection systems, as well as an intelligent handling robot. Through the application of technologies such as Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), the company has achieved digital management of the entire production process, optimizing efficiency and ensuring product quality.

The green transformation of key industries is equally important. Jiaxing Fuying Composite Materials Co., Ltd. has adopted building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) in its second-phase workshop, significantly increasing the area of photovoltaic power generation. Meanwhile, Zhejiang Jia’ao Green New Energy Co., Ltd. has implemented a technical transformation of its biodiesel production, resulting in improved efficiency and stability.

By highlighting these successful cases, Tongxiang aims to motivate more industries and enterprises to embark on their transformation and upgrading journey. As of the end of June, Tongxiang’s digitization and green transformation project led to an investment of 6.419 billion yuan, saving 47,008 tons of standard coal, and achieving an energy saving completion rate of 85.47%.

Tongxiang has also implemented policies to support the transformation of “two modernizations”. Incentives and subsidies totaling 124.7496 million yuan have been allocated, benefiting 260 enterprises and projects. Cooperation with financial service institutions has also deepened, with over 6.757 billion yuan of medium and long-term loans added to the manufacturing industry, and a 97.89% year-on-year growth rate of green loans.

Furthermore, Tongxiang has made efforts to improve its green system, establishing 4 national-level green factories and leading Jiaxing in the number of green design demonstration enterprises. The city plans to continue deepening its greening and digitalization efforts to support high-quality industrial development and reinforce the clear direction of “no economy, no Tongxiang.”

With the successful transformation of Tongxiang’s “two modernizations” and ongoing initiatives, the city is positioning itself as a leader in digitalization and greenization, setting a benchmark for other regions to follow.

