Among the “secondary” effects of the transition to electric power in the car world is the growth of the rental market. This was revealed by the annual study by Aniasa – the National Association of the car rental industry – on the car market in 2022: last year car registrations by companies grew by 9.5% – against a market dropped by 9.7% – driven by long-term rental which recorded increases of 19% compared to the previous year. In fact, one in three cars was registered by rental companies last year, for a total of 365,000 units. Furthermore, the sector acted as an accelerator for the same electric transition since it absorbed a share equal to 30% of full electric cars and equal to 56% of plug-in hybrids.

The possibility also for companies to ask for incentives dates back to last November, after the Government’s decision to include rental cars in the audience of beneficiaries of the Ecobonus. In the last part of the year, therefore, the renting operators, who had suffered a slowdown in registrations in the first six months, got back on track.

The market

It was above all long-term rental that established itself on the market, which closed 2022 with 302,116 cars registered, confirming the fact that this formula is conquering new customer groups, especially among private individuals. The long-term rental solution, which is also beginning to consolidate itself in the commercial vehicle sector, is proving to be effective in absorbing the higher costs associated with the purchase of an electric car. «It is a very evident trend – explains Alberto Viano president of Aniasa – if we look, for example, at the data of plug-in cars, expensive models that the consumer chooses to buy with the rental formula, also for the tax advantages it brings. This formula which in fact makes a low-emission car category more accessible and accelerates the transition».

On the other hand, the short-term rental sector is in great difficulty, a segment struggling with the shortage of products on the market, induced by the crisis of semiconductors and electronic components. In this sector, the choices of car manufacturers also weighed, favoring other sales channels. Hence the choice of operators to expand the supply network and look to Chinese producers, until now effectively cut off from the European market. «It is already possible today – explains Viano – to find cars manufactured in China such as those with the MG brand in the fleets of cars for short-term rental. It is a fairly natural market penetration».

The incentives

The current legislation relating to Ecobonuses has opened up the possibility of recognizing aid also to companies, as well as individuals, but only for car hire. The incentive plan in particular is worth 650 million a year, until 2024. There are 23 million euros on the plate, half destined for car sharing, the other half for rental, excluding the world of leasing. The legislation provides that half of the aid – up to a maximum of 2,500 euros compared to 5,000 – granted to private individuals is reserved for companies. Once the limit of the allocation has been exceeded – to date, one third of the total amount remains, around 8 million – one automatically accesses the funds envisaged for electric and hybrid models. The hope, for 2023, “is that the mesh of aid can be widened as much as possible to include all companies, even those that do leasing, and that the support of incentives for those who rent an electric car can be equalized to 100%. , like those who buy it» highlights the president Viano.