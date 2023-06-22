the Treasury blesses the ratification. Tensions in the majority

The ESM would not produce “new or increased charges”it is not visible “a worsening risk” indeed it could lead to an improvement in Italy’s rating. The opinion of the head of the cabinet of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti is ready to turn on the tension in the majority.

The opinion “is technical”, the government repeatedly underlines. The effects, however, are all political since, in fact, it unlocks the yes to the Month and cracks (not a little) the wall erected by Giorgia Meloni at the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism, generating tensions in the center-right. Especially since the slice of the most adamant on the subject are precisely in the League, Giorgetti’s party.

And to think that just a few days ago, Meloni had returned to talking about Mes, freezing bruxelles. “The Mes is a topic that it would be stupid to open now, for two reasons: the first is that I haven’t changed my mind about the Mes, but it is part of a series of tools that must be discussed as a whole. It makes no sense to ratify its reform if you don’t know what the new Stability and Growth Pact provides”. Prime Minister Meloni had said at the ‘Forum in Masseria’ from Vespa,

“The Mes – he said again – it is a stigma that now threatens to block resources at a time when instead we are all looking for resources: then it would not be used by anyone”. “I hope that this issue will be addressed in a pragmatic way and not, as in Italy, in an ideological way”.

Giorgetti, in the meantime, keep an eye on Brussels

Especially since Italy is the only country that has not yet signed the ratification. A trifle for the majority that yesterday, among other things, was beaten in the Senate on the Labor decree.

And the thrust of the oppositions arrives on time. “The majority are in chaos. After what happened in the Chamber on the Mes, with the Ministry of the Economy disavowing the government’s propaganda, the Senate is unable to get amendments approved and goes under. This executive is not standing, unable to pass from propaganda to facts,” said the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein

