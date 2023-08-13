The Treasury is looking for funds to relaunch Tim and the network

MILANO —The mid-August bridge begins and the holiday silence invades the palaces of power and business: but the Telecom dossier remains wide open. Finding the billions, especially in the summer, is never easy, especially if you need a dozen, to invest in a sector that has been suffering for years, and spread across two rival companies in the fixed network (the other is Open Fiber, where via CDP the Treasury has 60%).

This is the order of the figure that insiders estimate will serve to relaunch the two brands, which needs fresh finance to reduce debt, replace old copper cables or lay the fiber, encourage other redundancies, and in the case of Telecom unbundle the network.

The balance must be found in forty days, because on 25 September there is the board of directors of Open Fiber, to receive resounding aid from the government on the tenders of the Pnrr and thus refinance the bank debts that harass the company. By the end of September, however, Tim’s board of directors will have to meet to discuss the offer of Kkr, which will become binding. For this reason, “work” will resume much sooner: and according to some sources, a meeting with Yannick Bolloré, heir to the Breton dynasty which through Vivendi has a historic blocking minority, could enter the government’s agenda after the mid-August break, at 23.75 % of Telecom.

The French shareholders, always opposed to unbundling the network, are looking for soft solutions that at best allow to do so without impoverishing the former telecommunications monopolist, who has been in dire straits for years.

The MEF’s choice to sign the agreement to invest up to 2.6 billion to acquire 20% of the future company that will acquire the TCL fixed network is a sign of support, financial but even more political, to the US Kkr fund. which offered 21 billion, which can be raised to 23, to buy it. But signing a charter does not mean smoothing out a corporate skein that has been tormenting every Italian government in office for 20 years.

The signing with Kkr appears among other things as yet another government disavowal to the strategy launched in 2017 by the CDP (of which the Treasury has the majority) on the rival Open Fiber network. Those cables have already cost the Treasury over 2 billion in capital: and CDP is also a shareholder in Telecom, with almost a billion for 9.8%. Except that Of, like and worse than Telecom, has serious problems making ends meet for investments in the fiber, given that the Italians still don’t use it.

It turns out that the top management of the Cassa, installed by the Draghi government in 2021, were completely unaware of the alliance signed on Thursday between the Treasury and the Kkr. Another symptom of the lack of trust in the government towards the management of the CDP, whose renewal promises to be complex in nine months. Among other things, the Cassa could become an investor in the spun-off network company, together with F2i, with minority shares alongside the MEF.

Logical that the phone tangle worries the highest institutions in the country. The Quirinale is not excluded: even if yesterday the press office of the presidency of the republic defined the rumors of the eve according to which the president Sergio Mattarella would have advised the executive to be cautious on the matter “totally unfounded”.