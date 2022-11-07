Home Business The trend of copper prices rebounded, focusing on the previous highs丨On the market
The trend of copper prices rebounded, focusing on the previous highs丨On the market

The trend of copper prices rebounded, focusing on the previous highs丨On the market

First Financial 2022-11-07 14:43:00

Wang Yunfei, an analyst at Haitong Futures, believes that the sharp rise in copper prices last week was caused by the double benefits of macro and supply and demand. The Fed may go dovish and the decline in global copper inventories has boosted prices. Looking at the trend, we believe that the upper space of copper prices should not be overly optimistic. The most important factor is that the world is still in a downward cycle. The pressure zone is expected to be between the current price and the June high, with relatively limited chances of further challenging the April high.

Wang Yunfei, an analyst at Haitong Futures, believes that the sharp rise in copper prices last week was caused by the double benefits of macro and supply and demand. The Fed may go dovish and the decline in global copper inventories has boosted prices. Looking at the trend, we believe that the upper space of copper prices should not be overly optimistic. The most important factor is that the world is still in a downward cycle. The pressure zone is expected to be between the current price and the June high, with relatively limited chances of further challenging the April high.

