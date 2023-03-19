Cop28, the third stage of the international events of the Sole 24 Ore brings the Trento Festival of Economics to Abu Dhabi

It was held yesterday, Wednesday 15 March, ad Abu Dhabi the third stage of the international dating which Il Sole 24 Ore has organized to bring the Trento Economics Festivalin view of the 2023 edition which will be held from 25 to 28 May.

At the center of the debate organized together with the Italian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates was a discussion on the issue of energy transition between managers and experts of the main Italian and UAE companies in the energy sector in view of the appointment in Dubai, from next November 30th, with COP28.

For the occasion, he wanted to send his message on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tajani: “Together with Prime Minister Meloni, in early March I signed with the UAE Minister of Industry and President-designate of COP28, Sultan Al Jaber, a declaration to strengthen cooperation between Italy and the UAE in view of the COP28. The seminar organized by the Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with The sun 24 hours, is an immediate operational sequel to this statement. Italy and the UAE already have a solid energy partnership. But there are significant growth margins that we intend to pursue. The green transition, for example, offers great opportunities. The Italian companies in the sector, which boast globally recognized technological excellence, are ready to collaborate with those from the Emirates and to develop mutually beneficial projects together”.

The event was opened byAmbassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates Lorenzo Fanara: “The commitments made between Italy and the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks and today’s meeting highlight the common will of the two countries to do everything possible to change the course of climate policy towards a rapid and just energy transition.” And he continued: “This is a fundamental mission, an essential challenge that we face. If we are to win it, we need to change our approach, bringing together all parts of our community, including the private sector and our public opinion. We would be doomed to fail if we thought that governments alone could tackle climate change. We need everyone’s contribution. It is about gaining the support of businesses and citizens for a radical change of attitudes and strategies. The UAE is committed to an inclusive approach, making the COP28 one COP for action and one COP for all. Young people and the private sector are two crucial actors that need to be involved.”

“We wanted to put the role played by Italian technology in the United Arab Emirates: Italian companies, in fact, are world leaders in technological solutions for clean energy and play a leading role in the decarbonisation and sustainability of the sector. Today’s moment of discussion between the managers of the main companies in the Italian and UAE energy sector aims precisely at create further collaboration opportunities in view of the appointment with the next UN conference on climate with the aim of giving a concrete follow-up to the ‘enhanced cooperation memorandum’ just signed between our two countries. We are proud, as a multimedia company with vocation for internationalisationto accompany our companies to establish themselves in international markets at the center of great development” he declared at the opening of the conference the Chief Executive Officer of the 24 ORE Group Mirja Cartia d’Asero.

