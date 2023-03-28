Organized by Sole 24 Ore, the Trento Festival of Economics lands in Johannesburg on 29 March

Il Trento Economics Festival, organized again this year by Only 24 Hours in collaboration with Trentino Marketing on behalf of the Trentino institutions from 25 to 28 May, the March 29 in Johannesburg with the quarto international appointments designed to trace a path towards the event and make it live throughout the year, also bringing it abroad in partnership with the Italian embassies around the world. The cycle of meetings started in February and touched Switzerland with a focus on the ecological transition between digital finance and the energy challenge; the second appointment, in San Francisco, was dedicated to the theme of technological innovation between the industrial revolution and geopolitics; the third was held in Abu Dhabi on the private sector’s commitment to the energy transition in view of COP28.

The cooperation between Italy and South Africa explore some of the key sectors of Industry 4.0 and fundamental for sustainable economic development such as biotechnology, big data, artificial intelligence and aerospace research, capable of rebalancing global relations in terms of greater equity. A mechanism for the redistribution of wealth and well-being that produces a better quality of life: urban regeneration, at the heart of Rome’s candidacy for Expo2030, is therefore a central element of these transformations.

READ ALSO: Gruppo 24 Ore is back in profit after 14 years. Revenue up and debt down

Subscribe to the newsletter

