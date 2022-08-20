Listen to the audio version of the article

Il trade union raises the alarm on the “worrying situation at the Fil Man Made Group, a textile company that has a turnover of over 70 million, with 900 employees in five factories around the world, which in September could start, in the Trieste production unit (Tirso di Muggia ), layoffs for the approximately 280 employees. A layoff not linked to a drop in production volumes, but to the disproportionate increase in the costs of energy and raw materials ”, write in a note Marcantonio Papagni and Franco Rizzo, of the Femca Cisl Fvg regional secretariat. A meeting was held in the Region on 2 August. In the Trieste plant (13 million turnover; Friulia has invested 4 million here), with a committed power of 5 megawatt hours, about 15 tons per day of fabric destined for 20% to Italy, 60% to European export and 20% extra Eu. In January 2021, electricity for Tirso cost € 0.088 per kilowatt hour. In December of the same year it went to € 0.33 and the increases continued well beyond a sustainable threshold. An increase in costs more than quadrupled which, not being able to be passed on to the end customer, translates into a strong erosion of operating margins. «An emergency that as a union we have tried to tackle also with an agreement on the organization of work. But the problem remains and risks putting the company in serious difficulty, which might find it more convenient to stop production. We ask Edison, which could interrupt the supply due to insolvencies, for an additional effort of responsibility: an installment plan compatible with the needs and requirements of this site ».