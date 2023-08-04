Home » The Triton Capital fund is studying the sale of Bormioli Pharma
Shareholding reorganization in sight for the Bormioli Pharma group, a Parma-based company active in the pharmaceutical packaging sector, controlled since 2017 by the private equity firm Triton Capital Partners, which had in turn taken over it from another financial group, namely Vision Capital.

According to rumors, in the last few weeks some reflections have begun on the part of the shareholder Triton on the options for enhancing the value of the subsidiary. Some large companies would thus begin to work on the dossier…

