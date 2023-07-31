The triumph of sports shoes: tens of thousands of euros for a pair – how the sneaker trend fuels the secondary market

Economy Triumph of the sports shoe

Tens of thousands of euros for a pair – how the sneaker trend fuels the secondary market

Status: 30.07.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

In black sneakers on the sofa in the Oval Office. Hakeem Jeffries (right) with US President Joe Biden (left)

Quelle: Getty Images

The sneaker has long been considered a status symbol among younger people, and many older people have also discovered it for themselves. Even in the Oval Office, the athletic shoes are now worn. Not everyone likes it, but it does arouse desires.

It’s an image that incensed conservatives. A few weeks ago, US President Joe Biden invited congressional leaders to the Oval Office. In keeping with the occasion, they wore a suit and tie, and some wore a small US flag on their lapels. But when looking at the footwear, some viewers were speechless.

Because three of the six high-ranking politicians, including Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Party leader in the US House of Representatives, were photographed in sneakers. US style expert Derek Guy spoke of a clear violation of dignity, if not of official protocol.

But the photo also proves one thing: the triumph of the sports shoe. The sneaker has long been considered a status symbol among younger people. Many older people have also discovered the loose footwear for themselves: as a sign of youthfulness and because it is so comfortable.

Source: Infographic WORLD

The sneaker is increasingly replacing the classic leather shoe. This is evidenced by the sales growth in the segment. While manufacturers and retailers earned around 73 billion dollars (equivalent to around 65 billion euros) with the sneakers in 2022, it should be almost 100 billion dollars in 2028 – that would be an annual increase of around five percent, as analysts from Statista Market Research estimate. The exception was 2020, when retail was closed in many places for months due to the corona pandemic.

also read

But some also see the sports shoe as an investment. Because the trend is driving up prices on the secondary market – at least for individual copies. Many manufacturers have their shoes designed by world stars, bring limited series onto the market – or even chase after the worn sports shoes of their idols.

Source: Infographic WORLD

The scarcity arouses covetousness: a pair of worn Nike basketball sneakers belonging to the US icon Michael Jordan were auctioned for a record sum of 2.2 million dollars in April. A few years ago, Nike also released shoes that cineastes previously only knew from the film trilogy “Back to the Future”: the “Mags” of main character Marty McFly, which close automatically.

Only 89 pairs of the 2016 model were produced, at a retail price of around 2000 euros. On the secondary market, buyers now have to shell out tens of thousands of euros.

Source: Infographic WORLD

Recently, however, there was a crisis in the market. Adidas, for example, has terminated a cooperation with Kanye West after the US rapper repeatedly made anti-Semitic comments. The joint sneaker series called Yeezy once brought the group billions in sales.

Source: Infographic WORLD

In the first quarter of 2023, however, the scandal brought losses to the people of Herzogenaurach. Competitor Nike is also sitting on enormous inventories. The US group had stocked up on many products as a precaution because of the supply chain problems during the corona pandemic. Now the full shelves are driving prices down.

Source: Infographic WORLD

However, this will probably not change the long-term prospects. Even in the US President’s office, visitors are likely to be photographed in sneakers more often from now on. Some US style experts think that top politicians could pay even more attention to choosing the right models.

Democrat Jeffries, for example, wore the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II during his visit. According to critics, it has neither the necessary reputation on the street nor is it considered particularly sporty. However, the politician appears more often in sneakers. Maybe sometimes in the right one.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly via RSS feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

